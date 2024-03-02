Ryan Edwards left Teen Mom years ago, but he has continued to make headlines. The troubled former reality TV star’s life has been chaotic for the last few years, but he now seems to be settling into domestic life with a woman he met in rehab. She, like Edwards, is no stranger to the legal system. They have something else in common, too, though. Ryan Edwards’ new girlfriend, Amanda Conner, also appeared on reality TV. Teen Mom fans spotted her in an episode of Jerry Springer, and she may have briefly appeared in Maci Bookout’s 16 and Pregnant episode.

Amanda Conner appeared on ‘Jerry Springer’

Amanda Conner had a brush with reality TV fame, just like her new man. According to The U.S. Sun, Conner appeared on an episode of Jerry Springer. In a 2010 episode of the dramatic talk show, Conner, who was introduced as Mandi, confronted a friend for hooking up with her ex.

A physical fight broke out between the two women as they argued about a man named Jesse, whom Conner alleged she had been dating since she was 13. At the time, Conner was 20. It is unclear what became of Jesse or the “best friend” Conner fought following the end of the episode.

‘Teen Mom’ fans think Amanda appeared in Maci Bookout’s ’16 and Pregnant’ episode

Amanda Conner’s Jerry Springer appearance is verified. There is more to her story, though. Teen Mom fans think she has a much closer and creepier connection to the reality TV world in which Ryan Edwards was once involved. Several Reddit users think they spotted a then-teenaged Conner on Maci Bookout’s 16 and Pregnant episode. Bookout is the mother of Edwards’ first son, Bentley.

Maci Bookout with Bentley | MTV/YouTube

In Maci’s 2009 episode, the film crew followed the pregnant teen to an accelerated high school. In one scene, a girl who looks suspiciously like Amanda Conner asks Bookout if she picked a name for her son. While the fellow student was not named in the episode, a 2010 article regarding Conner’s arrest in Westchester County, New York, referenced her appearance on 16 and Pregnant. Connor, Edwards, and Bookout have not mentioned the potential appearance.

How did Ryan Edwards meet his new girlfriend?

Whether she appeared in Bookout’s 16 and Pregnant episode remains unverified. Still, it makes a lot of sense. The Chatanooga, Tennessee, area is relatively small, and the women’s ages match up. Conner and Edwards didn’t meet through Bookout, though.

Ryan Edwards | MTV/YouTube

According to several sources, Ryan Edwards met his girlfriend in a rehab facility last year. They hooked up while in the program and continued their relationship when released. Edwards lived in a sober living facility immediately following his rehab stint. it is unclear if Conner lived in the same facility over the summer. Either way, they have graduated from sober living and moved in together. In February, Conner posted photos of her new love nest.