Ryan Edwards is taking the lead on his divorce case, but he just shocked everyone by requesting custody of his two children and child support. Mackenzie has yet to respond.

Ryan Edwards has filed for divorce from Mackenzie Standifer more than a year after she initially submitted paperwork to end their union. The former Teen Mom star has some lofty demands. Aside from requesting custody of the two children he shares with Standifer, he is looking for alimony and child support.

Ryan Edwards is requesting custody and child support from Mackenzie Standifer in divorce

Ryan Edwards has plans to parent his two youngest children. According to the U.S. Sun, Edwards is asking for shared custody of Jagger and Stella, the two children he shares with Standifer. In addition, the father of three is asking the court to grant him primary residential custody of the two youngsters. His filing also asks for Standifer to pay child support to Edwards.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer | YouTube/MTV

The Ashley Reality Roundup Group dug deeper into the court filing and uncovered additional demands. According to the publication, Edwards is also requesting alimony from Standifer. He is believed to be representing himself.

Standifer has yet to respond to the filing. It is unclear if she’ll respond publicly. In fact, it looks like the mother of three is completely pulling away from public life. Standifer appears to have deleted her Instagram account after Edwards’ latest action. Before the most recent movement in the divorce case, Standifer was fairly regularly sharing her life on Instagram. She also briefly busied herself with throwing shade at Amanda Conner, Ryan Edwards’ new girlfriend. Conner opted to do the same. Now, Standifer’s account appears to be gone entirely.

Where do Ryan and Mackenzie stand right now?

Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards have had a pretty tumultuous relationship since meeting in 2016. Their split has been even more turbulent. The duo broke up in early 2023 after Edwards reportedly grew violent and paranoid. Standifer sought and was granted an order of protection. She also filed for divorce.

After the order was in place, Edwards broke into the home he once shared with Standifer and trashed it, breaking toys belonging to his children and scrawling disturbing messages on the walls. He later went to rehab and lived in a halfway house before moving into a new home with his new girlfriend. A judge dismissed the divorce case due to inactivity last month.

It appears that Standifer and Edwards had limited contact until recently. The duo were back in the news in February when Edwards reportedly threatened Standifer via text after he showed up at her home to look for a computer cord. He left without the cord. There was no in-person altercation.

Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout | MTV’s Teen Mom via YouTube

It is unclear if Ryan Edwards is currently employed. Back in 2023, Standifer revealed that she was working in medical sales. According to Heavy, whom Standifer connected with, the mother of three would prefer to keep her professional life private moving forward. It is unclear if Edwards has financially supported the two minor children since the duo split in February 2023. He is reportedly in talks to appear on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.