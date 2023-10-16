Ryan Gosling had high profile relationships with a few celebrities. But he doubted it would’ve gotten better than being linked to these 2 A-list actors.

Ryan Gosling called Sandra Bullock and Rachel McAdams 2 of his greatest girlfriends

Ryan Gosling | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Gosling held his relationships with McAdams and Bullock in high regard. Bullock was the first Gosling dated out of the two. The two met on the set of the feature Murder by Numbers, but they dated for less than two years. Then Gosling would move on to his Notebook co-star McAdams, and felt their romance superseded the romance depicted in their movie.

“I mean, God bless The Notebook,” Gosling once told GQ. “It introduced me to one of the great loves of my life. But people do Rachel and me a disservice by assuming we were anything like the people in that movie. Rachel and my love story is a hell of a lot more romantic than that.”

Gosling decided to live the single life for a long while after his break-up from McAdams. He didn’t see himself landing another partner that would’ve been better than McAdams or Bullock.

“I had two of the greatest girlfriends of all time. I haven’t met anybody who could top them,” he once told The Times (via Contact Music).

He also hinted at what could’ve caused his break-ups with Bullock and McAdams.

“Showbusiness is the bad guy. When both people are in showbusiness it’s too much showbusiness. It takes all of the light, so nothing else can grow,” he said.

Ryan Gosling fulfilled his dream to ‘make babies’ with Eva Mendes

Gosling may have finally found the partner who could top his two former flings in Eva Mendes. The pair worked together in the 2013 film Place Beyond the Pines. But according to a message Mendes wrote, they officially met each other before that.

“Magic is Real,” she said according to Independent. “We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera. Gracias to the increíble director Derek Cianfrance.”

Before their meeting, Gosling considered himself in a committed relationship with the film industry. Still, he definitely had his eye on starting a family one day, he just didn’t know when that day would come.

“I’d like to be making babies but I’m not, so I’m making movies. When someone comes along I don’t think I’ll be able to do both and I’m fine with that. I’ll make movies until I make babies. I have no idea when the handover will happen,” he said.

It would finally happen with Mendes, whose pregnancy caught him by surprise.

“I didn’t think about kids until she told me she was pregnant. That’s not really true. I didn’t want to overshare, but now I also don’t want to misrepresent,” he told GQ. “I mean, it’s true that I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her. And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

Ryan Gosling had to console fans after his break up with Rachel McAdams

Out of all of his celebrity relationships, it seemed fans took his break-up with McAdams personally. So much so that Gosling found himself having to comfort many of them about their break-up instead of the other way around.



“Women are mad at me,” Gosling said. “A girl came up to me on the street and she almost smacked me. Like, ‘How could you let a girl like that go?’ I feel like I want to give people hugs, they seem so sad. Rachel and I should be the ones getting hugs! Instead, we’re consoling everybody else.”