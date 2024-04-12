Hallmark star Ryan Paevey 'may take 2024 off from filming,' he shared in a recent post on X.

Don’t expect to see Hallmark hunk Ryan Paevey in any of the network’s movies in the near future. The “weary” performer is taking a break from acting, he revealed in a recent social media post.

Ryan Paevey needs ‘some time away’

Ryan Paevey in 2020 | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Paevey shared his disappointing update with fans in a series of posts on X on April 9.

“Sadly no word of a film,” he wrote. “I may take 2024 off from filming, unless the project is with friends. The last 8 months of life in this industry have left a pretty bitter taste in my mouth, and I need some time away from a world so full of fake friends and empty promises. I’m weary…”

While Paevey sounded frustrated with some aspects of the entertainment industry, the General Hospital alum assured his followers that he is keeping his head up.

“I had a great run,” he wrote, adding that he likes his “simple life” and “frequent surfs.”

“I have much to be grateful for,” he shared. “I’ll figure out a way to stay afloat without acting income…who knows, maybe a film will come along. Insurance would be nice, haha.”

While he doesn’t have any Hallmark films in the pipeline, he’s open to working with the network again.

“I’d like to think the powers that be know I’d happily do another film if they wanted me to,” he wrote. “But I don’t know anymore…so I’m just gonna do life, and make plans, and work…and whatever happens happens.”

Ryan Paevey has starred in more than a dozen Hallmark movies

Paevey made his Hallmark Channel debut in 2016’s Unleashing Mr. Darcy. He’s since gone on to star in more than a dozen movies for the network, most recently the 2023 Countdown to Christmas movie Under the Christmas Sky. His other Hallmark movies include Fourth Down and Love, A Fabled Holiday, Two Tickets to Paradise, and A Little Daytime Drama. He’s also appeared in episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Client List.

In addition to his work onscreen, Paevey has a jewelry line, Fortunate Wanderer, which features rings, cuffs, and other pieces handmade by the actor.

“I know that people can buy jewelry pretty much anywhere, and there’s all kinds of people out there doing it, but my particular style is I really like to offer them something that they can’t just get anywhere…Lots of people out there making jewelry. But, on mine, I really like to use unique inputs, strange stones, and this, that, or the other,” he told Just Jared in 2022.

Whether it’s acting or one of his other pursuits, Paevey has said he likes to stay busy.

“I like to work. I’m a workhorse by nature,” he told Culturess in 2021. “That’s just who I am. That’s how I am. I don’t sit still very well. I gotta be doing stuff. So as long as my universe is constantly in motion, then I feel fulfilled.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.