‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan is no stranger to posting thirst trap photos, and a recent post by the official account for his other show ‘Men in Kilts’ is no different.

Sam Heughan, celebrated for his role as Jamie Fraser in Outlander, surprised fans with a new video from his series Men in Kilts. In a playful clip shared on social media, Heughan donned a tropical, pineapple-themed Speedo that swiftly became the talk of the town.

The amusing snippet was part of the promotional content for Heughan’s travel docuseries. The lighthearted moment sent fans into a frenzy, with many unable to resist commenting on the actor’s unexpected appeal.

Sam Heughan surprised ‘Outlander’ fans in pineapple speedo

Heughan isn’t afraid to show off his sexy side as Jamie Fraser in Outlander. And based on an unexpected clip from Men in Kilts, Heughan appears to carry that allure off-screen as well.

Heughan’s travel docuseries celebrated its season 2 premiere on August 11. The official Instagram account of the show has been teasing fans with glimpses of Heughan’s escapades in New Zealand alongside co-star Graham McTavish.

In an amusing video clip unveiled on the official Instagram page for Men in Kilts, viewers witnessed the pair engaging in fresh antics as they got ready to plunge into a body of water from a compact yacht.

As the duo shed their clothes down to their swimwear, the camera turns to highlight Heughan’s bare torso and the tropical, pineapple-decorated Speedo he chose for the adventure. As he starts to contemplate the uncertainties of the day, a comedic moment unfolds as McTavish’s attention is amusingly drawn to his friend’s choice of clothing.

“New trend alert: pineapple swim bottoms,” reads the post’s cheeky caption.

‘Outlander’ fans can’t stop reacting to the ‘Men in Kilts’ thirst trap

The unexpected video clip was evidently designed to highlight a humorous exchange between Heughan and McTavish. However, numerous fans were utterly distracted by the Outlander star’s unintended allure.

“He knows what he is doing. He knows he is responsible for a few sudden heart attacks,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Only Sam could pull that off!!”

One enthusiastic fan prompted others to share how many times they had replayed the video featuring the Speedo. Judging by the numerous likes the video has amassed; it’s reasonable to conclude that most viewers revisited it multiple times.

Even Heughan’s fellow actor, McTavish, found himself at a rare loss for words when he revealed his tropical-themed Speedo. Known for his eloquence, McTavish was completely taken aback and rendered speechless as Sam disrobed for a lakeside frolic.

Currently airing its second season, Men in Kilts offers a journey led by Heughan and McTavish as they traverse various regions of Scotland. The duo, who worked together on Outlander, explore the nation’s rich heritage, landmarks, and traditions.

This is not the first time Sam Heughan has created an internet frenzy

Heughan has previously revealed unexpected aspects of himself on the web. In August 2021, the author of Waypoints took to Instagram to share a snapshot of his fitness regimen while vacationing in Mexico.

In the shared image, the actor is seen grasping two sizable dumbbells sans a shirt. As with the Speedo image, fans found this glimpse irresistible.

“Managed to squeeze in a workout, at the end of my trip to Mexico… IN THE JUNGLE!?” he wrote alongside the photo.

If only fans could witness more of this facet of him when Outlander resumes with season 7, part 2 next year. Until then, Men in Kilts will suffice to satisfy Outlander fans around the world.

Outlander completed part 1 of season 7, plunging fans into another waiting period. The series is anticipated to film the concluding episodes once the Hollywood strikes resolve.

As of now, Starz has not confirmed an official launch date. Depending on when the strikes are finished, Outlander should make its return in 2024.