‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan is seemingly warning fans not to get their hopes up about Jamie’s fate in the season 7 midseason finale.

Season 7 of Outlander is approaching a nail-biting midseason finale, and fans are abuzz with speculation. With the most recent episode leaving Jamie Fraser in a precarious situation on the battlefield, there are more questions than answers.

Sam Heughan, who brings Jamie to life on-screen, has dropped hints about the character’s fate. But as with all things Outlander, unpredictability reigns. Although many viewers expect Jamie to survive the Battle of Saratoga, Heughan’s comments tease an unexpected twist in the midseason finale.

Sam Heughan teases Jamie’s fate in the midseason finale of ‘Outlander’

The latest Outlander episode threw fans for a loop. As the installment wrapped up, Jamie Fraser (Heughan) was left sprawled on the battlefield. He was bloodied, looking lifeless, or at least knocked out cold.

The cliffhanger left fans wondering if Jamie would survive the battle or if he was severely injured.

According to Express, Heughan dished a little about shooting that intense scene. The actor revealed that the battle was an epic scene for the cast and crew. He then teased something that doesn’t bode well for Jamie’s future.

“The Battle of Saratoga is a big one for everyone involved,” Heughan shared. “Yes, Jamie is an older man and well, let’s just say it doesn’t go too well for him.”

Heughan’s comments indicate that Jamie will have an uphill battle ahead of him if he makes it out alive. Luckily, we should find out his fate when Outlander returns for the midseason finale.

Those who’ve read Diana Gabaldon’s books might have a clue about Jamie’s fate. However, there is always a chance that the showrunners will throw fans another curveball and not follow the books.

A new trailer sheds light on Jamie’s fate following the Battle of Saratoga

In the upcoming episode’s teaser, aptly named “Turning Points,” we see Claire Fraser, played by Caitriona Balfe, frantically scanning the battlefield for her better half.

Her heart skips a beat when she spots a downed soldier. Turning him over, Claire is hit with the realization that it’s Jamie, and he’s not in good shape.

If we’re going by what producers have already hinted, Jamie’s fate might already be out in the open. The official summary for the eighth episode mentions that Jamie will participate in the Second Battle of Saratoga.

However, since Heughan was a bit vague about which Saratoga battle becomes a rough patch for Jamie, this could be the one where things get dicey. That might also mean that the first half of season 7 will end in another cliffhanger.

Either way, fans will have to wait and watch how things unfold when Outlander returns with the midseason finale.

The ‘Outlander’ star hints at a father and son reunion in the midseason finale

As Outlander fans eagerly await Jamie’s fate, Charles Vandervaart opened up about a possible meetup between Jamie and William.

According to Insider, Vandervaart teased that a father-son confrontation on the battlefield could be in the cards. Still, a face-off between William and Jamie is far from straightforward.

“We’re definitely on opposite sides so it’s a bit of a complicated thing,” he said.

Vandervaart added that William was a little naive when the season started, especially regarding the realities of war. Although William still doesn’t know that Jamie is his father, the brutality of the battle will result in the rapid growth of his character.

Considering William has already bumped into almost every Fraser since he landed in North Carolina to join the British forces, he would inevitably meet Jamie.

He spontaneously encountered Brianna (Sophie Skelton) in Wilmington, and Young Ian (John Bell) aided him when he got stranded in the Dismal Swamp. And let’s not forget the recent episode where William freed Claire after taking her hostage.