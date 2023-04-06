Sarah Ferguson’s Body Language Hinted at ‘Shutting Down’ After Harry and Meghan Question in TV Interview

TL;DR:

Sarah Ferguson discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on The View.

According to a body language expert, Sarah Ferguson went from “chatty” to “regal.”

“Fergie is sitting on a difficult fence here in terms of loyalty,” they said.

Sarah Ferguson | Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson looked like she wanted to “move on as quickly as possible” at the mention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a TV appearance, according to a body language expert. The Duchess of York’s “shutting down” and what she had to say about the California-based royals.

Sarah Ferguson did her ‘signature body language ritual’ when asked about Harry and Meghan on ‘The View’

As part of a book tour for her latest novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, Sarah appeared on The View. When the subject of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came up, Sarah resorted to a typical move. According to body language expert Judi James, she went from open to reserved in seconds.

“One minute chatty and the next rather regal is her signature body language ritual,” James said (via Express).

“Sarah has always had the knack of appearing to speak freely and with an air of enthusiastic spontaneity when she is being interviewed on TV,” she explained. “But then suddenly, and often with an air of authority, bringing the shutters down when she feels the subject matter is becoming too revealing.”

The author, she observed, seemed to do just that when Harry and Meghan were mentioned.

Sarah looked like she wanted to ‘move on as quickly as possible’ from talk of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

“We can see some shutting down here when she is asked about Harry and Meghan,” the expert continued. “Fergie is sitting on a difficult fence here in terms of loyalty and looks keen to move on as quickly as possible.”

“She refers airily to ‘kindness’ after her pose goes from a confident splay and open gesticulation to self-diminishing with the hands initially hidden,” James continued.

“There is something political about the way she looks about,” the expert added. Some of Sarah’s “gestures” even suggested, “ending the subject rather than opening it.”

​​Sarah attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2018 after being invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s in April 2011. While she’s no longer married to Prince Andrew, the pair remain close.

Sarah Ferguson said it’s ‘so good to see Harry happy’

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, tells #TheView "it's so good to see [Prince] Harry happy."



"He's so happy and [Meghan] makes him happy and that is good." https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/OBWXf380S1 — The View (@TheView) March 12, 2023



So what did Sarah have to say about Harry and Meghan? She made a short remark about the couple and the press: “Well it’s very interesting, it’s not just them actually, the press is going out of control.”

Then she quickly remarked on Harry and Meghan before sharing her hopes for the world.

“I just think it’s so good to see Harry happy. He’s so happy and she makes him happy and that is good,” the mother of two said. “Let’s stop judgments on every level, everywhere, let’s have more kindness in schools and more kindness in general.”

Previously, Sarah admitted she “doesn’t know” Meghan despite the former actor’s claim she received a quick curtsy lesson from the 63-year-old before meeting Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.

