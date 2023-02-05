Sarah Jessica Parker on How Others View Aging and Beauty: ‘You’re Wrong’

Sarah Jessica Parker has been a pop culture icon for decades, thanks to her many starring roles in TV and film projects. Despite appearing in various projects, from comedies to unconventional dramas, Parker is best known for Sex and the City, the iconic HBO series that aired from 1998 to 2004. The actor reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw in two feature films, and now she’s back in action in an all-new reboot. And Just Like That... has turned the spotlight back on Parker and opened up a larger conversation about aging — a conversation the star is happy to join. In a recent interview, she opened up about aging and beauty, revealing why she’s fully accepting of herself.

The ‘Sex and the City’ star is a fashion and beauty icon

When Sarah Jessica Parker landed the role of Carrie Bradshaw, she couldn’t have predicted the character’s impact on her life. Not only did Parker effortlessly inhabit Carrie’s designer shoes, but she also seemed to morph into the role, eventually earning the designation of a fashion and beauty icon. That’s quite an accomplishment in the competitive world of Hollywood fashion.

A devotee of designer brands, Parker has launched several products and brands over the years, from fragrances to shoes. Known for her grace, chic style, and signature flowing locks, Parker has looked fabulous at every age. Still, when the actor appeared looking shockingly natural and embracing every one of her 57 years in And Just Like That…, some critics were shocked, claiming Parker looked “too old” to play Carrie Bradshaw.

What did Sarah Jessica Parker say about aging in the spotlight?

Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t have time for the chatter about her looks. In a June 2022 interview with Bustle, the actor discuss why she chooses to embrace her age and why she doesn’t plan to get plastic surgery.

“How best to feel like yourself is the thing I’ve probably spent more time thinking about than I have beauty or aging, because there’s just simply not a lot I can do about it. I could do more, but I guess I don’t want to,” Parker admitted.

“I’m also not delusional about the passage of time and the reality of it,” the actor added. “It’s not as if it doesn’t penetrate that other people have opinions about aging and my aging and the way I look and the way other women look — I’m aware of that … I’d rather say how I feel most like myself, instead of beautiful.”

Parker also acknowledged that she doesn’t want to force her viewpoint on others, although she noted the importance of self-love for women of all ages.

“I don’t want to tell you guys how to view anything,” she said. But when prompted, she noted, “You’re wrong. And you’re going to look back at that picture of yourself at 27, 34, 41, and be like, ‘Oh my God, I was young.'”

What is Sarah Jessica Parker’s skincare routine?

Although Parker doesn’t believe in plastic surgery for herself, she takes impeccable care of her skin. In her Bustle interview, she dished on her skincare routine, revealing she’s fond of the brand RoC. Parker said she likes to use the brand’s Hydrate + Plump Moisturizer with SPF 30 after showering.

“I also use it at night as an eye cream with this other RoC product, the retinol,” Parker said, referring to RoC’s Hydrate + Plump Eye Cream. “But I’ll use that once or twice a week at most because it’s got retinol in it, so you have to be tender.”

That’s pretty much it, with Parker opting for minimal makeup most of the time. She says she doesn’t usually wear foundation but loves a smoky eye.