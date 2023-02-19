Sarah Jessica Parker Wonders if You’re Ready to Know 1 of Her 2 Favorite Coffees

Living vicariously through celebrities and their lavish lifestyles is practically a form of entertainment all its own. It’s easy to gawk at their fancy homes and flashy cars, but even mundane things like the food they eat can captivate and inspire. For instance, Sarah Jessica Parker has a favorite type of coffee, but it isn’t an elusive brand or a secret ingredient. It’s so simple that the And Just Like That… star felt the need to prepare listeners for her answer.

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals her coffee preferences

Sarah Jessica Parker is best known for portraying the posh Carrie Bradshaw in HBO’s hit series Sex and the City. When Parker got the chance to reprise her iconic role in And Just Like That…, fans were as excited to see Carrie’s fashion and panache as they were to follow the new storylines. As Parker has stepped back into the spotlight, fans are once again interested in her personal life and might expect the star’s tastes to follow those of her fashionable on-screen counterpart.

However, Parker’s preferences may be more down-to-earth than fans expected. In a 2021 interview with Grub Street, the actor walked through her typical daily diet, which includes skipping breakfast and sipping coffee. When it comes to her daily caffeine boost, Parker usually makes it at home.

“I just don’t understand how people get out of the house without having coffee in order to go buy coffee,” she quipped.

What brand has earned a place in her kitchen? It might be surprising to know it’s not particularly fancy or elusive.

“So I drink one of two coffees: I drink Nespresso pods or — are you ready for this? — Nescafé instant coffee,” Parker revealed.

How does Sarah Jessica Parker take her coffee?

Those searching for even more details about Parker’s coffee habits might be interested to know she has only a single cup in the morning.

“If I drank it all day, I would be a mess. I would be like a whippet,” Parker told Grub Street.

Perhaps that’s because the diehard New Yorker is a fan of strong coffee. When the actor invited Vogue into her home for an interview several years ago, one of the 73 rapid-fire questions was about how she takes her java. In addition to revealing her favorite solo artist (Trombone Shorty) and dream duet partner (Doris Day), Parker made it clear she likes her caffeine fix “strong.”

The strength of her cup of joe wasn’t the only coffee-related question Parker answered for Vogue. She also picked two people to invite on a coffee date.

The contemporary figure she named was David Remnick. He’s an American journalist and editor of the New Yorker, so perhaps the two would dish over current events and cultural phenomena.

Given the opportunity to have coffee with a historical figure, Parker would choose Jane Jacobs. Another journalist, Jacobs was an important writer whose work in the 1960s became heavily influential in urban studies and sociology. She contributed to a deeper understanding of housing practices in urban settings.

Given Sarah Jessica Parker’s coffee date choices, it seems clear she’s interested in more than superficial chitchat. She’d love to have her morning fix with deep conversation about meaningful topics — as long as the coffee is strong.