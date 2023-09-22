Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost may not share pictures of their son Cosmo on social media, but they do talk about him in interviews.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have captured our attention for their remarkable careers and their candid approach to parenting. But the couple is very protective about sharing photos when it comes to their son, Cosmo.

Their protective stance on sharing Cosmo’s photos has turned into a playful narrative of its own. From cryptic social media announcements to integrating Cosmo into their professional world, here’s a glimpse into the couple’s shared world, blending family, fame, and a touch of humor.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost announce Cosmo’s birth on social media in a very protective way

Johansson and Jost, married in 2020, celebrated the birth of their son, Cosmo, in August 2021.

Instead of sharing snapshots of the young one, they opted for a blue message on a black backdrop. The gist of their Instagram post was their joy about baby Cosmo and how much they adore him.

“Ok Ok we had a baby His name is Cosmo We love him very much,” the Instagram post read.

Fans expressed excitement over the new addition but expressed a tad of regret over the absence of a baby picture.

Tacking onto their announcement, Jost humorously hinted that any inquiries should be directed to his publicist’s handle, @chethinks. The handle, of course, belongs to Michael Che, his colleague from SNL.

The duo’s request for discretion underscores their hesitance in revealing images of their child. Despite the lack of pictures, Johansson and Jost shared tidbits about Cosmo in previous interviews.

The ‘Black Widow’ star shares an update on her 1-year-old son

Back in June, Johansson revealed some heartwarming details about Cosmo’s linguistic progress.

In a chat with ET, she couldn’t help but express her amazement at how communicative her son has become. Johansson gave a delightful example, highlighting that despite being under two years old, Cosmo pointed out that his outfit was damp.

“My son is very talkative,” she explained. “He’s not yet two, but he did tell me the other day that his clothing was all wet. And I was like, ‘Did you just say clothing?!”

Apart from young Cosmo, Johansson also cherishes moments with her 8-year-old daughter, Rose. She had Rose during her past marriage with Romain Dauriac. They went their separate ways in 2017 after a two-year union.

Johansson went on to unveil a sweet connection between the names of her two kids. She revealed that both Cosmo and Rose Dorothy have floral inspirations.

Specifically, Cosmo represents a charming flower that blooms in hues of orange and yellow, a linkage often overlooked by many.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost bring Cosmo to work

Although Johansson remains reserved about posting images of Cosmo online, she’s more open to introducing him to her workmates. Indeed, her son played a significant role in strengthening her ties with her Asteroid City cast members.

During the production of this Wes Anderson creation, Cosmo was still quite young, and he quickly became a favorite among the crew. In a chat with People, Johansson mentioned his growing popularity on the film set.

“I actually wasn’t popular, it was just the baby,” Johansson stated. “People were excited to see the baby, not me. They’re like, ‘Oh, it’s you. Where’s baby?’”

Both Jost and Cosmo accompanied Johansson during her filming breaks. Reflecting on the experience, the Black Widow star revealed that her husband and son joined her because Cosmo was newly born at the time.

Expanding further, Johansson noted that while a few had their significant others visiting, many were solo on set. Many also had kids, although slightly older than Cosmo.