Scheana Shay is adding to her real estate portfolio. Shay, who owns a lash company, hosts a podcast, and has been a main cast member on Vanderpump Rules since its debut, is ready to call the Los Angeles Suburb of Sherman Oaks, California, home. A home purchase for her family means she’s serious about setting down roots in the up-and-coming suburb. Multiple cast members have been making real estate moves recently.

Scheana Shay has a brand-new house

Scheana Shay officially has a brand new place to rest her head, and the property didn’t come cheap. According to Robb Report, Shay went real estate hunting in Sherman Oaks, California, and found exactly what she was looking for. She paid $2.5 million for a 4,000-square-foot property.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay | MEGA/GC Images

According to the real estate listing, the home offers quiet suburban living with plenty of style. The house has five bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with its own balcony. It also provides an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen with access to a patio for outdoor dining. A small but well-landscaped backyard has a pool, a spa, and even a bit of space to stretch out in the grass.

Shay will make a home in the city for herself, her daughter, and her second husband, Brock Davies. Shay and Davies met in 2019. They held a wedding ceremony in 2022, although the duo legally wed in 2021. Their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, was born in April 2021. She is Shay’s only child. Davies has two children from a previous relationship he has admittedly not seen in “years.” His other children live in Australia with their mother and stepfather.

Other ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars are making real estate moves, too

Scheana Shay’s new Sherman Oaks home isn’t the first property the reality TV star has owned. Shay purchased a Palm Springs vacation spot in 2019 for over $700,000. Four years later, Lala Kent followed.

According to Bravo, Kent purchased the home directly next to Shay’s property in March 2023 for $1.3 million. Kent said merch sales helped her come up with the down payment for the vacation property.

Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay | Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo via Getty Images

Several other cast members made big real estate moves last year, and it looks like more moves could be in the future. In June 2023, Ally Lewber and James Kennedy opted for a more permanent living arrangement. The couple left their apartment and moved into a 3-bedroom Burbank home, complete with a pool. While the outside of the house looks pretty unassuming, the New York Post reports Kennedy paid $1.35 million for the home.