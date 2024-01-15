'Vanderpump Rules' couple Scheana Shay and Brock Davies discussed the current situation with his ex-wife and 2 kids. Here's why he got emotional.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay met her now-husband, Australian rugby player Brock Davies, at a music festival in 2019, and they connected immediately. Just two months after meeting, Shay and Davies went to Australia together just two months after meeting, and they had a child together in 2021 before marrying in 2022. Unfortunately, Davies doesn’t have a good relationship with his ex-wife. And he recently cried about not seeing the children he had with his ex.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Scheana Shay’s husband, Brock Davies, cried about not seeing his kids

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay brought her husband, Brock Davies, onto her podcast, Scheananigans, in January 2024. Shay answered fan questions while on the podcast, and some related to Davies. A fan asked if Davies got to see the two kids, Eli and Winter, he had with his ex-wife during his most recent visit to Australia, and he got emotional with his response.

Unfortunately, Davies couldn’t see his two kids, and he hasn’t seen them in years. Years ago, he stopped paying his ex-wife child support. She also barred him from seeing their kids after he got physically abusive toward her in the past. While on the recent podcast episode, Davies explained that he’s up-to-date with child support payments and taking steps to correct his relationship with his ex and two kids.

“Based on my actions, my past, and what my actions have caused for these kids, especially when they were younger, there’s obviously trauma there that needs to be mended,” Davies explained. “And then my actions on my side, I need to keep turning up and show them that I am the dad that I want to be and that they want to be around.”

“It’s tough,” he continued. “My actions put me here, and so now I just gotta keep being aware that I gotta take my time with this and keep turning up.”

Davies started crying during the conversation, as he mentioned he rarely speaks about the situation.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay | Emma McIntyre/WireImage

He admitted to a domestic abuse incident that occurred when he was 19

So, what happened between Brock Davies and his ex-wife? In 2021, Davies discussed in Vanderpump Rules the “toxic” relationship he had with his ex-wife that resulted in a domestic abuse incident at 19.

“The person I am today isn’t that person I was 10 years ago,” he said, according to People. “I tried to have a brief conversation with Lala. I thought she would understand — look, it’s more complicated than me kicking in the front door and seeing my kids. The situation between me and my ex was toxic, and yeah, there was an instance one time. And I did slap my partner. I did. I’m not proud of that.”

Davies explained that he “slapped” his ex-wife following an argument. “Following that, we moved to France,” he continued. “My little boy was born; we separated. And then we found out we were pregnant with my little girl. That led to an argument with me and her dad, and they pressed the domestic violence order on me.”

His ex-wife later remarried and welcomed another child. Davies left Australia to pursue a better life in America. Unfortunately, Davies’ ex felt abandoned by his move and completely cut him out of her and their kids’ lives. In Vanderpump Rules, Davies expressed that he thought he did wrong by moving.

“I felt like I did abandon them,” he said. “And I felt like I needed to, like, accept it because I was the one who moved to America, you know? I moved over here.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.