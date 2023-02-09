‘Vanderpump Rules’: Why Wasn’t Brock Davies in the Season 10 Premiere?

Vanderpump Rules returned on Feb. 8, with many of the original cast returning for the show’s tenth season. However, Scheana Shay’s husband, Brock Davies, was noticeably missing from the premiere. Here’s why.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Brock Davies wasn’t seen in the season 10 premiere. | Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Brock and Scheana married in August 2022

Fans first met Scheana’s new man in Vanderpump Rules Season 9. The pair first began dating in 2019, and Scheana made it official at that year’s BravoCon. Sheana and Brock welcomed a daughter, Summer Moon, in April of 2021, and filming for season 9 began four days after Scheana gave birth. They knew they wanted to marry eventually, and Brock popped the question in July 2021.

Both Scheana and Brock wanted a stress-free summer wedding, and the two tied the knot in Mexico in August of last year. Plus, fans who want to see their wedding are in luck. Brock and Scheana’s wedding was filmed as part of Vanderpump Rules Season 10. However, while Brock made plenty of appearances in season 9, his presence was notably absent in the Feb. 8 premiere.

Why wasn’t Brock in the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 premiere?

Anytime a cast member is absent from Vanderpump Rules, fans wonder if something went down behind the scenes. However, it turns out that Brock’s absence was just a result of some scheduling differences combined with parental duties.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Scheana explained, “[He was] home with the baby too. So we have my mom [help us babysit], but we try to just keep it us as much as possible. So I’m like, ‘Cool. I just look like the mom going out by herself all the time.’ But it’s, like, we also have a job to do, you know? And we have a kid. So in the beginning, we were still trying to find our footing with, ‘Are we both going out to all these events?’ And he’s like, ‘Just you go, you know, it’s like the first week of filming, do your thing.’”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 features way less Brock

Unfortunately, fans of the Aussie won’t get much of him this season on Vanderpump Rules. Brock revealed that his role is reduced in the new season.

Speaking exclusively to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Brock said, “So this season I definitely got a minor role as opposed to season 9, but also the world opened back up. There’s more to do this season, so it’s not so dramatically focused on just personality. Essentially there are more things going on. Whereas in season 9, we had the lockdown, so we had a house party, theme party, theme party. Now we have weddings , we had traveling, we had Vegas, we had girls’ trips.”

Tune in for all new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Wednesday nights on Bravo.