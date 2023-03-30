‘Scott Pilgrim’ Movie Is Becoming an Anime – With the Original Cast as the Voice Actors

Fans rejoice as the cast of the 2010 action romance movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is becoming an anime for Netflix. Based on the graphic novel, the popular movie became a pop culture phenomenon with an ensemble cast of actors. The Scott Pilgrim anime will bring back the beloved characters, and the original cast will voice their characters.

Ellen Wong, Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ | via Universal Pictures

‘Scott Pilgrim’ anime brings back Michael Cera, Chris Evans, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

According to Deadline, Netflix has ordered a Scott Pilgrim anime series based on the graphic novel character. So far, the anime’s premise will follow similar events in the 2010 movie and the graphic novels. Michael Cera played the role of slacker-musician Scott Pilgrim. He falls in love with a bright pink-haired woman named Ramona, played by actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

While trying to charm his way into her heart, he soon realizes he is in for the battle of his life. Ramona has a series of ex-boyfriends who vow to destroy Scott. But Wright explains the anime will be an “epic new adventure” that expands the universe. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and the graphic novels meld the romance genre with colorful displays of gaming graphics. Along with soundtracks and a hero vs. villain dynamic.

Along with Cera and Winstead, the rest of the movie cast will reprise their roles as voice actors for the Scott Pilgrim anime. Returning is Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams. Also Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber Stephen Still, Mae Whitman as Roxie, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau.

The original author and graphic artist of Scott Pilgrim, Bryan Lee O’Malley, and BenDavid Grabinski will serve as executive producers for the anime. The director, co-writer, and producer of the movie, Edgar Wright, will also return as an executive producer.

When is the ‘Scott Pilgrim’ anime release date for Netflix?

Not only are fans excited about the return of the beloved movie and graphic novel characters, but so are the original creators. “We’re getting the band back together!” said O’Malley and Grabinski. Wright added, “One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim.” Wright explained that since the movie’s success, there was no chance to reunite the cast until now.

??THIS IS NOT A DRILL!??



Announcing Scott Pilgrim, an anime series voiced by the cast of the 2010 film!



It comes from executive producers Edgar Wright, Bryan Lee O’Malley, and BenDavid Grabinski and is animated by Science Saru. pic.twitter.com/8iyZuaj6eL — Netflix (@netflix) March 30, 2023

But Wright explains that the Scott Pilgrim anime will be even grander than fans could ever imagine. With O’Malley’s direction, the anime is “way more adventurous than just a straight adaptation of the original books.”

When will the Scott Pilgrim anime be released? Reports have not yet confirmed a filming schedule or an official release date. According to Variety, the Scott Pilgrim anime has been in development since 2022. Details of the remaining cast and overall storyline details are yet to be released.