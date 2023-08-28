Sean Connery retired from acting due to what he perceived as foolish individuals now involved in filmmaking.

Sean Connery was the actor everyone knew for starting the James Bond franchise. He quickly reached stardom, and directors considered him for other major works. Over the course of his career, Connery accumulated dozens of credits. One of the last movies he did was bad enough to make him want to retire.

Sean Connery’s acting career

Sean Connery at the 1st Annual Rome Film Festival, 2006 | Ernesto Ruscio/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Connery got into film and television when a casting director happened to watch him in a bodybuilding competition. He appeared in multiple movies and TV shows, but his big break would come in the 60s. The James Bond series has been popular for decades, and Connery starred in the first five flicks.

During the audition, Connery’s attire and outburst almost cost him the role. It was his “panther-like walk” that helped him land the part of Agent 007. Connery charmed audiences everywhere during his time as Bond, and he became an icon. He went on to star in other works.

For instance, people can watch Connery portray Juan in the Highlander films. Many people remember his role as Indiana Jones’s father in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Other notable works include Rising Sun and Macbeth. He kept acting until the mid-2000s and did some work in the 2010s.

Connery earned multiple awards, and the late Queen Elizabeth knighted him. He enjoyed a long life of fame and wealth, and died in 2020. His net worth was around $350 million at the time of his death.

Why Sean Connery retired from acting

For a little over 50 years, Connery had a successful acting career. According to Screen Rant, he officially retired in 2006 when he earned a lifetime achievement award. However, he had not been on screen since 2003 after acting in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

The movie did not receive favorable reviews from critics and casual viewers. Not only did it fail in Connery’s eyes, but he considered it the final straw. It did not help that he butted heads with the director and called the man a “lunatic.”

CBR reported Connery claimed that he’s done with “idiots now making films in Hollywood.” He noted that there appears to be a gap between skilled filmmakers and those who greenlight productions. Opening alongside another major blockbuster hit also did not help the movie’s performance.

Still, that did not stop Connery from hating The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. He quit acting because of it. Some thought he would return for the next Indiana Jones sequel, but he did not leave retirement for it.

Sean Connery’s last film role

On October 31, 2020, news spread that Connery passed away in his home. He was 90 years old at the time of his death. The star left behind a large legacy, and many fans and fellow actors gave their condolences. Connery’s last on-screen role was in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, but he did come out of retirement.

Connery’s return to acting was short, and he only did voice work. His final credited role was the title character for the 2012 animated film Sir Billi. His character is a veterinarian in Scotland who helps a beaver after the country makes the species illegal.

Billi and a few others manage to get the beaver to reunite with her family. It is unknown why Connery chose to act again in this film. It was the last time fans got to hear him in a project.

However, not many people have heard about Sir Billi. The animated film primarily went unnoticed. The reviews it did get were negative.