In 1989, actor Sean Kanan made his debut in the film The Karate Kid Part III, which is widely regarded as the role that launched his acting career.

Since then, the 56-year-old has established himself as one of the most well-known actors working in daytime soap operas by starring in various other films and television shows. As it turns out, the actor’s experience with alcohol abuse almost ended his career.

Sean Kanan has had a public battle with alcohol

Kanan made his debut appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful in 1990, playing the villain Deacon Sharpe, a man who can’t seem to get out of his own way despite a long history of alcohol abuse and poor decision-making.

In 2009, the character migrated to the CBS sister soap The Young and the Restless. Kanan has frequently hopped between the two shows throughout the years. The actor also made guest appearances on General Hospital as A.J. Quartermaine, another character who battled alcoholism.

Like his onscreen characters, Kanan has experienced alcoholism, and his battle has been public. Back in 1998, the actor was found guilty of driving under the influence. He was arrested for a second DUI violation in August 2007.

Kanan was given a fine of roughly $2,000 and sentenced to four days in prison. However, the sentence was suspended, awaiting the outcome of the probation and treatment for alcohol abuse.

Sean Kanan used to self-medicate with alcohol to cope with anxiety

In an interview with Maurice Benard on his State of Mind podcast, Kanan revealed he used to self-medicate with alcohol to cope with anxiety. He said, “I have some anxiety issues. They have gotten better as I have gotten older. But I think a lot of it was self-medicating … I would drink sometimes because it would put me at ease for a while.”

The actor added that an unhappy marriage and feeling unappreciated early on in his career also contributed to his alcoholism. Kanan credits overcoming his alcohol addiction to being in a happy, healthy marriage with his wife, Michele Vega.

“My basic framework right now, which is my marriage, makes me happy, feel fulfilled, and feel confident and good about myself,” the actor said. Kanan, who still drinks, claimed to have a better relationship with alcohol. According to the Karate Kid actor, when he drinks now, he drinks to have a good time and not to lash out or overcome issues.

Sean Kanan has released 3 self-help books

Alongside his acting career, Kanan is also a prolific author, having published three books on personal development. The Cleveland native claims that his bestseller, Way of the Cobra, was written to encourage people stuck in life to pick up the reins and hold themselves accountable.

Kanan told Soaps he was motivated to compose Way of the Cobra during a time of personal stagnation. He felt compelled to spread his thoughts on discipline after he shed 35 pounds and overcame a creative slump with his digital daytime drama series Studio City.

Kanan said, “Rather than wait for my ship to come in, I decided I was going to build the ship.” And that’s exactly what he wants people to learn from his book.

The main point of Way of the Cobra: It doesn’t matter how much you know about improving your life or your situation if you don’t use the tools you know. Kanan thinks it’s important to be responsible and push yourself to do good things, even if it’s hard.