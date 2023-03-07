Selena Gomez Reveals New ‘Very Pop’ Album Is About ‘Freedom’

From her days as a wizard on Disney Channel to breaking into the music scene, Selena Gomez has built herself quite an impressive resume over the last decade and a half. While the artist is gearing up to release more music this year, she once discussed the possibility of leaving it behind. Here’s a look at Gomez’s decorated music career and insights into her new album.

Selena Gomez started releasing music while on Disney Channel

The now 30-year-old Selena Gomez first rose to fame as a teenager on Disney Channel. The actor played the lead role of Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012. While on Disney Channel, Gomez also started a band called Selena Gomez & the Scene. The band stayed together from 2008 to 2012 and released three studio albums during this time. The band’s first album Kiss & Tell, which was released on September 29, 2009, debuted at No. 9 on the US Billboard 200.

After leaving both Disney Channel and Selena Gomez & the Scene behind her, Gomez ventured out on her solo career in 2013. In April 2013, she released her first solo single, “Come & Get It,” and it became Gomez’s first solo top-ten entry on the US Billboard Hot 100. This single was followed up with the release of Gomez’s first solo studio album, Stars Dance, in July 2013. Gomez went on to release “Revival” in October 2015 and “Rare” in January 2020.

Selena Gomez is getting ready to drop another album

Selena Gomez attends 2022 AFI Fest – “Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me” Opening Night World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Among her health issues, from her lupus to her bipolar disorder, Gomez has found a way to grow both her acting and singing careers. In 2021, Gomez began playing the lead role of Mabel Mora in the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, where she stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. She is currently filming for the show’s third season, which should air sometime in 2023. And that’s not all. She is also planning to release a new album within the year as well.

In regard to her new album, Gomez shared with Vanity Fair, “The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through…really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”

Selena Gomez talked about ending her music career

While Gomez seems to be full force ahead in her current musical endeavors, the artist once made comments that indicated she wasn’t sure she’d keep making music. In April 2021, Gomez told Vogue that she had doubts about the future of her music career. During the interview, she explained how hard it was on her to continue churning out songs when no matter what she does, her music still isn’t “enough” for some people. This interview transpired shortly after Gomez had released her Spanish-language record Revelación.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she said. “I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that, I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire from music.” Hopefully, Gomez’s upcoming album will land with the right audience and provide the recognition that she has been looking for from the music industry.