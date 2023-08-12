Seth Rogen is a mainstay in the entertainment industry, an actor, writer, producer, and filmmaker who first rose to fame as the goofy star of movies like Knocked Up and Superbad. Over the past decade, Rogen has consistently honed his skills as a writer and producer, attaching his name to a variety of projects that he believes in. Rogen has a known affinity for comic book films, which has led many fans to wonder if the actor would ever consider working with Marvel. However, in a recent interview, Rogen revealed that he’s not very interested in becoming part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Seth Rogen became famous for films like ‘Knocked Up’

Rogen started his entertainment career in the ’80s, but he didn’t start acting in film and television projects until 1999. Rogen’s first movie role was in 2001’s Donnie Darko. Rogen’s partnership with filmmaker Judd Apatow proved to be his vehicle to stardom, with roles in movies such as Superbad, Knocked Up, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin earning him a reputation as a comedic force.

As Rogen’s star rose, he continued writing for various movie projects, creating opportunities for himself as well as his show business friends. Rogen even started playing dramatic roles, including in 2015’s Steve Jobs and Take This Waltz. In 2016, Rogen made the raunchy animated film Sausage Party. The film was widely praised by critics, with many claiming that Rogen is one of comedy’s brightest and most talented stars.

Seth Rogen has worked prolifically in the comic book genre

Rogen is an unabashed fan of all things comic book-related, and over the years, he’s lent his talents to several projects in that genre. Rogen acted in the notorious 2011 flop The Green Hornet, but his later ventures would prove to be much more successful. He has executive produced two separate comic book shows for Amazon Prime, The Boys, starting in 2019, and Invincible, an animated series, beginning in 2021.

Most recently, Rogen lent his voice to the animated release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. He also co-wrote and produced the project, a love letter to the classic ’90s series that influenced a generation of young viewers. Given Rogen’s penchant for working on comic book projects, many fans are wondering when and if they’ll see the star work on something with Marvel Studios.

What did Seth Rogen say about not joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo pose together on stage | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Unfortunately, Rogen’s fans might be waiting a while before they see him join the MCU. In a recent interview with Polygon, Rogen said that he’s probably not going to work with Marvel. “Honestly, probably fear,” Rogen joked, when asked why he hasn’t worked with Marvel yet. “We really have a pretty specific way we work; me and Evan (Goldberg) have been writers for 20 years at this point. It’s a fear of the process, honestly.”

Rogen went on to note “It’s mostly a fear of how would we plug into the system they have in place, which seems like a very good system, and a system that serves them very well.” The multi-threat star said that he likes having control over the process. According to Looper, Rogen said “What’s also appealing for us about ‘The Boys’ and the other bigger franchise-y type things we’ve done, is that we are creating the infrastructure and process for them, not plugging into someone else’s infrastructure and process. We’re control freaks!” For now, Rogen seems hyper-focused on creating the content that most interests him, from comic book shows to comedies.