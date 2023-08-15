Life on the Bering Sea isn't easy. Here are the 'Deadliest Catch' stars who had heart attacks and strokes through the years.

Fishing on the Bering Sea is anything but easy, as seen in Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch Season 19. Loyal fans know the captains of the fishing vessels well and have seen several fishermen experience medical emergencies through the years. Here’s what to know about the Deadliest Catch captains and crew members who died from heart attacks and strokes — and the one who survived.

Captain Sig Hansen had a severe heart attack in ‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 12 — and survived

Deadliest Catch Season 19 star captain Sig Hansen once experienced a medical emergency at sea. In 2016, the captain of the F/V Northwestern fell unconscious while on the deck of his fishing vessel. The cameras were rolling when Hansen unexpectedly collapsed, and when Hansen regained consciousness, he wanted to keep fishing. Thankfully, producers insisted that Hansen receive medical attention, and he was airlifted to a hospital. He later learned he had a heart attack.

“It was our final hour, we were on the way in,” Hansen explained on TODAY. “No, you’re right, I was lucky. That was a 50/50 chance. It felt like a massive heartburn and just all this stuff through my neck. … It was terrible. But, I’m still here. I’m too stubborn to die!”

In 2019, Hansen had another heart attack during the offseason. While the Deadliest Catch star could’ve died, he survived and is back on the boat in 2023.

Mahlon Reyes died of a heart attack following cocaine intoxication

Sadly, Deadliest Catch deaths aren’t uncommon. Several captains and crew members have spoken on the show about drug and alcohol abuse among the fisherman. Mahlon Reyes, a deckhand featured in Deadliest Catch, died at 38 years old from a heart attack induced by cocaine intoxication in 2020. His death was ruled as an accident.

“On Sunday night, our family together made the hardest choice we’ve ever made, and that was to remove him from life support,” his family posted to Facebook, according to USA Today. “Mahlon’s body was tired and had put up an amazing fight. He was the strongest guy we knew. He was surrounded by so much love.”

Captain Tony Lara died of a heart attack while at home

While Sig Hansen survived two heart attacks, Deadliest Catch captain Tony Lara died from a heart attack. The 50-year-old captain attended the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, in 2015 when he had a heart attack. He later died while at home.

Lara was a beloved member of the Deadliest Catch family, as he served as the captain of the F/V Cornelia Marie. Several show stars expressed their sadness online when they heard the news. “Saddened to hear of the passing of Captain Tony Lara,” Captain Keith Colburn of the F/V Wizard tweeted. “Top notch chief, great captain, and even better friend.”

‘Deadliest Catch’ legend Phil Harris died after complications from a stroke

Finally, Captain Phil Harris of the F/V Cornelia Maria died from complications following a stroke. The fan-favorite captain had a stroke while unloading the Cornelia Marie in Saint Paul Island, Alaska. He was 53 years old. He was then flown to Anchorage, Alaska, for surgery and was placed in a medically-induced coma. Miraculously, he awoke from his coma and spent a few more days with friends and family before he died of an intracranial hemorrhage.

“I think that miraculous recovery that happened so rapidly and blew the doctors’ minds away was so that he could say the things that he had to say to the people he had to say them to,” Dan Mittman, Harris’s best friend of over three decades, told People.

“I got five days to actually talk with him,” his son, Josh Harris, said. “We had nine days total that we were there to enjoy a few moments with him. We had our closest people there and it was awesome.”

