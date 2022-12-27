‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Fans Speculate Newcomer Kim Se-jun Will Take Lee So-e to Paradise

To everyone’s surprise, Netflix’s Single’s Inferno Season 2 adds two new contestants to the group with only five days left on the island. The cast of Single’s Inferno Season 2 has added the very mysterious Kim Se-jun and the pretty Lim Min-su. It seems Se-jun might have his eye on So-e for the next trip to Paradise in Single’s Inferno Season 2. With barely anytime on the island, the newcomers must pick their first dates at the luxury resort.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Single’s Inferno 2.]

‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 cast member Lee So-e | via Netflix

So-e has accepted defeat in her feelings for Yoong-jae

The second season of the dating reality series has been a nail bitter when it comes to how many female contestants have their eye on Yoong-jae. But fans have felt heartache for So-e as she followed her heart in her feelings for Yoong-jae. After a heart-to-heart conversation, many believed Yoong-jae would at least take So-e to Paradise to get to know her.

To everyone’s dismay, he purposely avoided her. So-e made her feelings and disappointment in Yoong-jae clear in Single’s Inferno Season 2. But in the sixth episode, So-e had to face the music when realizing he would only go after Seo-eun. Sadly, So-e’s heart was broken again, but she took it like a champ and decided to hopefully be friends with Yoong-jae.

So-e has to open her eyes to other possibilities, including the male newcomer. Single’s Inferno Season 2 introduced a new male contestant named Kim Se-jun. For now, fans know he is looking for a kind and bubbly woman to develop feelings for. The dating reality series added a twist when it was announced that Se-jun and Min-su would pick their dates for Paradise. While only spending little time on Single’s Inferno Season 2, fans speculate who Se-jun will pick.

Se-jun might take the risk and take So-e to Paradise in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

It may be time for So-e to move on, and Se-jun seems like a viable suitor to help mend her broken heart in Single’s Inferno Season 2. On his first day there, it was noticeable that So-e’s kindness was geared toward making Se-jun feel comfortable. She helped put away his jacket while cooking and offered to help him with any questions.

The biggest hint that sparks may fly is when Se-jun noticed So-e having difficulty opening the cans of tuna for the kimchi tuna stew. He quietly went by her side and opened the other cans and the one she had trouble with. He explains in his interview, “The person who looked out for me the most when I came here is So-e, I think. I was able to adjust more quickly because she took care of me.”

His sentiment toward So-e sounds promising, and fans theorize he will pick her for his date to Paradise. On Reddit, a fan shared a sneak preview of the next Single’s Inferno Season 2 episode with So-e in Paradise. She is bare-faced and looks content. The captions read, “Why do you keep laughing,” and someone answers, “Because you’re cute.”

The speculation is accurate as one fan comments, “i mean, it is announced that only the newest participants will be able to choose to go to heaven lol. The others won’t be able to choose unless they’re chosen by the new participants. So Se Jun definitely chose So-E.”

How do fans feel about So-e moving on to Se-jun in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2?

Fans started to feel it was foolish of Single’s Inferno Season 2’s So-e to hold onto Yoong-jae when it was clear that he was interested in only Seo-eun. But she gained admiration for taking his rejection and defending her heart.

One fan commented, “While I despaired of how cringe and unwilling she was to recognize that Yoong-jae had zero interest in her, kudos for her talk with him and making the decision to move on. Yes, if the new guy takes her to Paradise that would be a fitting reward.”

세상에서 가장 핫한 지옥, 솔로지옥에 모인 아홉 명의 매력적인 솔로들을 소개합니다.



더 과감해지고 짜릿해진 <솔로지옥> 시즌2를 지금 바로 넷플릭스에서 만나보세요. #솔로지옥 #SinglesInferno #넷플릭스 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/8tVOwJskez — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) December 13, 2022

Many fans hope the trip to Paradise will help So-e, with one fan commenting, “With this date, I hope she will really move on.” Other fans still believe that it was awkward of So-e to pursue Yoong-jae so adamantly from the start. But hopefully, Se-jun proves to So-e she can let her heart wander.