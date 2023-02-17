‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Nadine Reveals the 1 Series She Is Keeping up With and Her Favorite TV Genre

Lee Nadine has become an overnight sensation after appearing on Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2. She enamored fans with her relaxed and kind demeanor. Not to mention she was a welcome twist as a Korean-American studying pre-med at Harvard. Since the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale, Nadine actively talked to fans and recently revealed a tidbit about one of her current favorite series and preferred genre.

Nadine surprised fans with her interests in F1 racing, the military, and motorcycles

Before Nadine could reveal details about her life on Single’s Inferno Season 2, fans had discovered almost everything. Like the cast later found out, fans were blown away as she is currently a pre-med student at Harvard, double majoring in computer science. Her area of interest is Neuroscience with goals of becoming a surgeon. But fans also discovered a good tidbit about Nadine before she spoke about it with Jin-young on their Paradise date.

Nadine and her family have a popular Youtube channel. When Nadine was a senior in high school, she posted a reaction video to her acceptance letters. One of them was to Westpoint, the well-renowned military college. According to Newsweek, Nadine has had a longtime interest in the military and considered becoming a trauma surgeon.

On her Paradise date with Jin-young, the UDT soldier was equally stunned when Nadine revealed she spent time in the ROTC. That is not all. She also expressed great interest in firearms and claimed she is a good shot. She also told Jin-young she loves motorcycles.

In a video on Nadine’s family’s Youtube channel, @nimo_fam, Nadine answers fans’ questions. As an avid F1 fan, she explains she does not have a favorite team, but her favorite drivers are Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, and Charles Leclerc. She also explains her uncle introduced her to the military community, sparking her interest. A Single’s Inferno Season 2 fan also asked Nadine about her favorite TV series.

‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2’s Nadine is currently watching ‘The Last of Us’ series

The unscripted Korean dating series has made the cast into celebrities. Luckily Nadine and her co-stars are more than welcome to answer fan questions about their interests and lives. In Nadine’s video, a fan asked about her favorite TV series. It was not surprising that Nadine is a big fan of The Walking Dead—the most well-recognized zombie series in likely TV history.

But Single’s Inferno Season 2’s Nadine does spill on the current TV series she is obsessed with and actively keeping up with. Alongside a good percentage of the population, Nadine is tuning in to “literally episode by episode as it comes out” of the live-action video game adaptation series, The Last of Us. The HBO series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie in a post-apocalyptic world where the Cordyceps fungi infection has turned humans into monsters.

Nadine also revealed one of her favorite TV series is Money Heist. The Spanish Netflix series has become a staple with multiple seasons and a spinoff with its characters Berlin. It was also developed into a K-drama remake, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, starring Park Hae-soo.

Nadine explains when it comes to watching a TV series, “I love all like sci-fi, dark, kinda of like gory stuff.” Maybe fans can recommend a few new TV series for her to watch in between studying.

Nadien addressed the comical ‘Jurassic Park’ scene in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Fans could not get over Nadine’s comical moment with Jin-young during Single’s Inferno Season 2 Episode 7. So close to the finale, the contestants spoke to the people they were interested in to try and gauge each other’s feelings. Nadine swooped Jin-young away to talk on the beach. Amid talking about how they felt, Jin-young brought up the cult classic movie Jurassic World.

But Nadine reiterated the title of the movie in a way that had fans laughing and Jin-young mimicking how she said it. In her Youtube video, a fan asked her to say Jurassic World. “I said it in such a weird way. I don’t know why.” But Nadine also still laughs thinking about it.

When it comes to movies, Nadine has a few favorites. She has rewatched all of the Harry Potter movies and the Marvel franchise. Regarding Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Nadine prefers the version starring Johnny Depp and rewatched Ponyo four times.