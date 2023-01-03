‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: A Fight for Paradise Leaves Jong-woo With a Chance to Win Seul-ki

Tensions are rising on Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2 as the cast does not have much time left on the island. Above all, Jong-woo is still fighting to win over Seul-ki’s heart before the time is up. As he gets closer to her as the days go by, Jong-woo faces a worthy adversary as Jin-young also shows his feelings for the female contestant in Single’s Inferno Season 2.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Single’s Inferno 2.]

Jong-woo and Seul-ki on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Jong-woo has yet to go to Paradise with Seul-ki in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

With only two episodes left of Single’s Inferno Season 2, Seul-ki has two possible suitors. From the get-go, Jong-woo set his heart on Seul-ki and has not let up on pursuing her. But the arrival of Jin-young on Single’s Inferno Season 2 added turmoil as he caught her interest and went to Paradise with her. Fans quickly realized there was steamy chemistry between them while at the luxury resort.

But fans also know that Jin-young has sparked interest in Nadine and their ability to have carefree and easy conversations. On the other hand, Jong-woo sees no one but Seul-ki. The only time he has had with her is on the deserted island. He has proven his heart to her thanks to his kindness.

He gave her a book of poems with one highlighted that spoke of finding an easygoing connection with someone instead of trying to fight for one. Jong-woo also showed his attention to her when she felt sick from the heat and gave her medication. There is no denying that Seul-ki does have some feelings for him. On Single’s Inferno Season 2 Episode 7, Seul-ki did express her disappointment in Jin-young going to Paradise with Min-su.

At the end of the episode, Seul-ki and Jong-woo have a heart-to-heart. She emotionally explains she is having a hard time with how she feels. But lets him know she sees the effort he is making with her. Jong-woo tells her he expects nothing in return but will always choose her. Seul-ki also admits she wanted to go to Paradise with him if she had won the challenge.

Jong-woo feels alleviated as he wins the date to Paradise in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Drama ensued when Min-su picked Jin-young to go to Paradise after winning second place in a wrestling match. Fans and audiences were surprised as the two had recently returned from another trip to Paradise. The events left Seul-ki a bit shaken, but it provided a light at the end of the tunnel for Jong-woo. While on the island, he and Seul-ki got closer than ever.

In the tent, she is asked if she has feeling for someone other than the person she went to Paradise with. She says, “yes,” and Jong-woo looks happy. Later on, Seul-ki admits to Seo-eun and Se-jeong that her feelings will depend on how Jin-young feels when he returns from Paradise. The hosts of Single’s Inferno Season 2 explain Jin-young has yet to affirm his feelings for her, unlike Jong-woo.

When Jin-young returned, he quickly realized the air between Seul-ki and Jong-woo had changed. Single’s Inferno Season 2 Episode 8 takes a turn when the men are challenged to wrestle for a chance to win a date to Paradise. Tensions ran high as it was clear that Jong-woo and Jin-young had something to prove.

Whoever won first place would get to pick their date first. The final three are Yoong-jae, Jin-young, and Jong-woo. Jin-young and Jong-woo are eliminated simultaneously in a turn of events, but Jin-young’s body left the pit first. Yoong-jae wins first place, with Jong-woo in second. Knowing Yoong-jae will pick Seo-eun, Jong-woo finally gets his chance to prove himself to Seul-ki. Winning almost brings him to tears.

Who will Jin-young take to Paradise in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2?

As the finale two episodes approach, the tensions are running high. Knowing Jong-woo will get to fully explore his feeling in Paradise on Single’s Inferno Season 2 leaves one to wonder who Jin-young will choose.

In Single’s Inferno Season 2 Episode 8, he clarified to Min-su that his feelings were for other people. Fans know there are sparks between him and Seul-ki, but there is no denying that he is also interested in Nadine. They have proven time and time again to have meaningful and easygoing conversations.

When Nadine won a trip to Paradise, Min-su beat her to picking Jin-young. It left Nadine to pick Yoong-jae as Dong-woo drew the line with her on Single’s Inferno Season 2. With Jong-woo more than likely picking Seul-ki, Jin-young may take the opportunity and explore his possible feelings for Nadine.

Single’s Inferno Season 2 is available on Netflix.