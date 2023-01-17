‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Yoong-jae Apologizes to Fans for Having Hurt So-e’s Feelings

While fans are happy with the outcome of Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2, there is no denying there was some emotional drama. Yoong-jae and Seo-eun were an endgame couple, but before that, Yoong-jae had to face So-e’s feelings for him. Fans watched as So-e stuck to her heart and was open with Yoong-jae, but it only led to heartbreak. After the end of Single’s Inferno Season 2, Yoong-jae breaks down what happened and his apologies.

Yoong-jae and So-e in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 Episode 6 | via Netflix

So-e developed feelings for Yoong-jae on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

It was no surprise that Yoong-jae had many suitors at the start of Single’s Inferno Season 2. He has the boy next door charm who was kind to all female contestants. It led So-e to develop feelings for him. But knowing how she is when dating, So-e knew she always falls harder for the person first until the feelings go away on their own. Fans soon started to see heartbreak on the horizon as Yoong-jae developed an interest in Seo-eun.

So-e, too, began to realize that she may not be someone Yoong-jae would be interested in. In a heart-to-heart, So-e was brave to express her feelings to Yoong-jae and explained she at least wanted to be someone he would be interested in getting to know. Fans saw a silver lining when Yoong-jae agreed to let her know how he felt before it was too late.

But it came crashing down when he had to choose a date for Paradise. Shortly after his talk with So-e on Single’s Inferno Season 2, Yoong-jae shocked everyone by choosing Nadine. So-e was left brokenhearted again, and the hosts realized he had done it on purpose to avoid her.

Facing the cold truth, So-e had one final conversation with Yoong-jae on Single’s Inferno Season 2. She aired her grievances and made him confirm that it was always Seo-eun. For So-e, her feelings were important, “but as time passes, it won’t be a big deal.” While dealing with her leftover emotions, So-e decided to be friends.

Yoong-jae apologizes for how he dealt with So-e on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Fans agree that while Yoong-jae had a right to develop feelings for Seo-eun, he could have handled the situation with So-e better. The catalyst was his decision for Paradise. In an interview with No! Backstage, Yoong-jae breaks down what happened with So-e. He admits that he knows fans are upset about “So-e’s rejection.”

When it comes down to it, “Whatever my situation, I feel sorry for So-e. I thought I expressed my intention to decline well, but I think it lacked a little more expression. I’m really sorry for hurting So-e’s feelings.”

There is no denying that Single’s Inferno Season 2 had Yoong-jae made out to be a type of bad guy for how he handled it. But fans rallied behind So-e and her braveness to confront him when she felt she needed to express her feelings and pain.

Even on a dating series, it is not easy to quickly develop and throw away feelings for another person. As the series progressed, fans found a silver lining when realizing how well Yoong-jae and Seo-eun fit together. Fans were filled with glee when Se-jun arrived on Single’s Inferno Season 2.

So-e found a heartwarming relationship with Se-jun

Single’s Inferno Season 2 had fans believe that So-e would join the other contestants in not finding a match on the deserted island. But a curveball was thrown in when Se-jun was introduced as the last male contestant. He quickly captured attention, and his gaze was set on So-e. When he arrived, So-e was kind to him and stuck by his side to make him feel welcome.

Fans also noticed that while he spoke to the other women, he never smiled the way he did when being with So-e. It was no surprise when he picked her for his date to Paradise. Se-jun soon clarified his feelings for So-e on Single’s Inferno Season 2. He explained how her past feelings did not matter to him and wanted to show her she was more than a friend.

The two quickly developed a strong bond, and Se-jun always told So-e she was worth so much more. Above all, fans admired his ability to let So-e have her freedom in how she feels. On their last day on the island, So-e told Se-jun she would make a choice that would make her happy. She later revealed Se-jun helped her realize what it felt like to be loved. While Yoong-jae may have broken So-e’s heart, Se-jun came and mended it with kindness. Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale had the two leave the island together.