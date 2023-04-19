‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown and David Woolley Shade Kody Brown in Birthday Post

It’s Christine Brown’s birthday, but what is a birthday without a little drama? Christine might be busy right now celebrating her 51st birthday, but her fiance took the time out to wish his future bride a happy birthday. That would be completely expected, but his happy birthday post’s contents have Sister Wives fans in a frenzy. The post came complete with some shade thrown at Kody Brown, Christine’s ex-husband.

David Woolley throws shade at Kody Brown on Christine Brown’s birthday

Shade has been officially thrown. David Woolley took to Instagram to wish his future bride a happy birthday but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to poke a bit of fun at Christine’s ex. In his post, David shared photos of himself and Christine indulging in nachos. He captioned the birthday shout-out, “Love eating nachos with you, My Queen!” The post appears to be a dig at Christine’s ex, Kody Brown, who found himself “disgusted” by his third wife’s eating habits once upon a time.

Christine’s fans and critics quickly dissected the post on social media and Reddit. Some critics pointed out that David’s comfort with being in the public eye feels disingenuous and makes them question his motives. Other critics argue that Christine should focus on her upcoming marriage if she’s truly over Kody Brown and his antics. The constant shade feels a bit immature, they claim. Christine’s fans insist she has earned the right to poke fun at Kody after so many years of dealing with him.

What is the infamous ‘nacho incident’?

While some fans would like to think that David and Christine are not trying to throw shade at Kody, that seems optimistic. The choice to post about nachos feels like a calculated one. After all, the famed “nacho incident” is among the most discussed Sister Wives topics ever. So, what exactly happened?

In a truly tactless moment, Kody Brown wrote about his first thoughts about Christine Brown. In the family’s memoir, Becoming Sister Wives, he recalled that he was initially disgusted by Christine Brown because she walked into a gas station and retrieved a large serving of nachos during a road trip. Kody went on to body shame Christine, calling her “chubby.” He later doubled down on his thoughts on Sister Wives, infuriating fans in the process. It’s not the only time Kody would insult Christine and anger her fans.

Christine has been sharing her new life and love with her fans on social media. In February, she announced she was in an exclusive relationship. A week later, she shared a photo of David. Since then, she’s documented her adventures with David for her followers. Most recently, she announced her engagement.

Christine’s engagement news is huge, but Kody Brown isn’t saying a word. Kody notoriously shies away from social media, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be coming back to comment on Christine’s upcoming nuptials. In fact, the last two posts shared by Kody Brown were separation announcements. He shared a statement following Christine’s decision to leave him in November 2021, then copied Meri Brown’s break-up announcement in January 2023. Otherwise, he’s remained quiet.