‘Sister Wives’ News: Gwendlyn Reveals Whether or Not Father Kody Will Escort Her Down the Aisle

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown is currently estranged from her father, Kody Brown, and isn’t sure he will even attend the wedding to her partner Beatriz Queiroz. Christine and Kody’s 21-year-old daughter is still deciding who will be the person to escort her down the aisle on her big day. If reconciliation with her father is off the table, she has a few options and has shared them with her followers.

Kody Brown’ Sister Wives’ | TLC

Gwendlyn isn’t sure if estranged father Kody will attend her wedding

In a Q&A via her Patreon account, Gwendlyn had previously mentioned that certain family members would be excluded from her big day but didn’t mention who. She revealed that she invited her father, Kody, and his wife, Robyn Brown, and their five children to her wedding.

‘Sister Wives’ star, Gwendlyn Brown | YouTube

Despite living in Flagstaff, Arizona, near Kody and Robyn, she hasn’t seen them in a very long time. “So my dad and Robyn and all of those kids are invited,” Gwendlyn announced. “I don’t know if they would want to come. It seems like we’ve kind of been shunned by him. I don’t think he wants anything to do with the rest of us. I really hope they do come, I terribly miss my siblings,” the Sister Wives star admitted.

Who will walk Gwendlyn Brown down the aisle?

On April 7, Gwendlyn reacted to Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 17. During the Q&A at the end of the video, a fan asked her about her plans for her big day. “Are you thinking of having any of your brothers walk you down the aisle? (if reconciling with Kody in the near term isn’t in the cards),” the fan asked.

Beatriz Queiroz and Gwendlyn Brown, 'Sister Wives' | TLC

Immediately, Gwendlyn loved the suggestion. “I think Logan [Brown] or Hunter [Brown] as a wedding escort would be awesome,” she said. Since reconciliation seems off the table, Gwendlyn said she was planning on walking herself down the aisle.

“I was thinking of just walking myself down the aisle, but now that I’m actually thinking about it, that’s actually kind of adorable. So I’m definitely going to consider it. That’s so cute, having my brother [walk me down the aisle,]” she said.

Gwendlyn is considering having Logan walk her down the aisle

“Because when I was a kid, when we went to dances, with like father-daughter, all of the girls would choose my dad. But I had a tendency of choosing Logan to represent my father because I want my little special moment. And so that would actually be so cute,” she said.

Logan Brown and Michelle Petty ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

As Sister Wives fans recall, the school dance Gwendlyn is talking about is shown in an early season. Many sister wives fans have used this as proof that the adults in the family “parentified” their oldest son, Logan, and put too much responsibly on him. Teenage Logan was often seen making breakfast for many of his younger siblings every morning. He even helped his moms keep the kids in line using discipline since Kody was often not present.

Logan has always been a consistent, loving figure for Gwendlyn. With Kody neglecting to be there for most of his children, it seems as though Logan is more of a father figure than Kody is to her. It will be interesting to see if Kody and Robyn will show up to the ceremony or not and who will walk the bride down the ailse. Perhaps Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s wedding will be filmed for Sister Wives Season 18, rumored to return in September 2023.