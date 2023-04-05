‘Sister Wives’ News: Meri Once Directed a Polygamist ‘Twilight’ Parody Starring Kody and the Wives, Gwendlyn Reveals

Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, reveals that Meri Brown once directed a polygamist version of the popular vampire saga, Twilight, starring the Sister Wives cast. Here’s what we know about this epic remake that supposedly will never be made public.

Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Meri directed a polygamist version of ‘Twilight’ with ‘Sister Wives’ stars

Kody and Christine’s 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn, has been reacting to Sister Wives Season 17 episodes on her Patreon account. She also has been giving fans an inside look at the complicated Brown family dynamic by answering questions about her life.

One of Gwendlyn’s Patreon followers asked her for a fun fact about each of her moms, Christine Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown.

‘Sister Wives’ star Gwendlyn Brown | YouTube

“Meri directed a polygamist parody of Twilight with the adults starring in it,” Gwendlyn revealed to her followers.

What we know about the polygamist ‘Twilight’ parody

The pop-culture phenomenon, The Twilight Saga, is a five-part film series adapted from Stephenie Meyer’s vampire-themed young adult novels. The story of forbidden love between a teenage girl named Bella, played by Kristen Stewart, and a vampire named Edward, played by Robert Pattinson, catapulted the actors into superstardom in 2008 with its first film, Twilight.

There are so many questions about how a polygamist version of Twilight would even work. Does Edward have multiple wives? Which wife played Bella? Did Kody have sparkly skin?

Unfortunately, Gwendlyn didn’t explain the plot of the parody or who plays what character. She did say that the polygamist Twilight will never see the light of day. “You’ll never see it, though,” she said. She did say that “it’s amazing,” though.

Gwendlyn’s fun facts about Christine, Janelle, and Robyn

After revealing that Meri is a director of the Twilight parody, Gwendlyn told some fun facts about her other moms. “Janelle collects Western decorations,” she says. “And she actually knows how to decorate with them,” she adds.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Janelle, and Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Gwendlyn says her mom, Christine, “does a perfect, nearly perfect impression of Snow White.” And as for Robyn, Gwendlyn says that she “can tell your zodiac very easily with just like a quick conversation.”

Here’s hoping that the Sister Wives or TLC will eventually release the parody of Kody playing Edward with glittering skin. Sister Wives Season 18 is expected to return in September 2023.