Kathy and Cristina are still on 'sMothered,' but what happened to the rest of the show's season 1 cast members?

How close is too close? For the moms and daughters on TLC’s sMothered, there’s no such thing. The reality show – which is currently in its fifth season – follows pairs of women whose lives are intimately intertwined. Since it premiered in 2019, viewers have seen moms and daughters who share the same bathwater, give each other bikini waxes, and dress alike. But where are some of the show’s OG stars? Let’s check in with the women who appeared on sMothered Season 1.

Kathy and Cristina

‘sMothered’ cast members Kathy and Cristina | TLC

Kathy and Cristina have appeared on sMothered since its first season. The Chicago mom and daughter live just a few houses away from each other, and they’re always in each other’s lives (sometimes to the frustration of Cristina’s husband Carlo). In season 5, Kathy is facing health challenges due to her recent diabetes diagnosis, which has her daughter seriously worried.

Outside of the show, Cristina stays busy at her and her husband’s restaurant, Pizza Boy. You can also follow her on Instagram at @cristina_bertolli. Kathy posts at @divakc13.

Dawn and Cher

Dawn and her daughter Cher weren’t strangers to reality TV when they joined the sMothered cast. In 2007, Cher’s birthday party was featured in an episode of MTV’s My Super Sweet 16. She and her mom appeared in four seasons of sMothered but did not return for season 5.

“The past four seasons have been such a wild ride! We are so thankful for all of your support and love throughout this amazing,” Cher shared in an Instagram update confirming their exit from the show.

While they are done with TLC, that doesn’t mean Cher and Dawn are staying out of the public eye. Currently, they host the Chattermouth podcast. You can follow Cher on Instagram at @cherhubsher and Dawn at @dawn.hubsher.

Sunhe and Angelica

Sunhe and Angelica starred in four seasons of sMothered. Their ultra-close relationship attracted plenty of criticism from fans, especially when it seemed like mom Sunhe was attempting to sabotage her daughter’s relationship with her boyfriend Jason, who is also the father of Angelica’s daughter Amara.

Sunhe and Angelica aren’t part of the sMothered Season 5 cast. According to a comment on their Instagram, they “declined” to film another season. However, you can still keep up with them on social media. Naturally, they have a shared Instagram account: @bigspoonlittlespoon1. Angelica also posts at @angelica100_k. Based on her recent updates, she and Jason are still together.

Sandra and Mariah

Los Angeles-based Sandra and Mariah were the fourth mom-and-daughter pair featured in sMothered Season 1. While some mothers might have been worried about their 20something daughters partying, that wasn’t an issue for Sandra, who was by Mariah’s side whenever she hit the clubs. The pair even planned to get plastic surgery together.

Sandra and Mariah only appeared on one season of sMothered. Today, Mariah is very active on Instagram. In 2021, she was admitted to nursing school at NYU. Sandra posts on Instagram at @sj1ofakind, including updates about her time with her Mariah and her other daughter, Chanel, a rapper.

