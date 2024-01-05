Despite also being a reality TV star, Snooki didn’t think that Kim Kardashian would’ve been able to hang with her and the cast.

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi thought she had little in common with fellow reality TV star Kim Kardashian. So much so that she doubted Kardashian would’ve been able to blend with the Jersey Shore cast at their wildest.

Snooki once shared Kim Kardashian wouldn’t fit in with ‘Jersey Shore’ because of 1 specific trait

Snooki has usually been very complimentary towards her contemporary Kim Kardashian. Given they’re both in the same industry, the two have been very well aware of each other. Snooki has even shared that she wanted to emulate Kim’s business success.

“I would like to get on her level,” Snooki once explained on Chelsea Lately (via Ok!). “She’s very successful, she’s out there and she’s enjoying life, so that’s where I want to be.”

Eventually, fans couldn’t help compare the two to each other. But Snooki asserted that they couldn’t be anymore different.

“I’m nothing like Kim at all. I’m my own person. Not better, just nothing like her,” Snooki once told She Knows.

Snooki also felt that Kim’s natural personality wouldn’t have meshed well with Jersey Shore. But this was mostly because of the business mogul’s lifestyle.

“She doesn’t drink, so she really wouldn’t fit in,” Snooki once told People. “I mean, she has the look. But she didn’t drink, so, y’know, you gotta party on the shore.”

Kim credited her father for her strong aversion to alcohol.

“I think that my dad always just put such a responsibility on me in college,” Kim said. “Kourtney was such a big drinker and my dad was really well aware… They would literally have me hang out just to drive everyone home. I felt this sense of responsibility and I owned it.”

Snooki famously had drama with 1 Kardashian sister

Although Snooki and Kim were cordial with each other, she didn’t have the same relationship with every Kardashian sister. In 2016, Snooki stopped by as a guest on Khloe’s former show Kocktails with Khloe. But this wasn’t the first time the two met.

In the show, it was mentioned that Kim brought Snooki over her house at the peak of Snooki’s Jersey Shore fame. Snooki was actually more interested in meeting Khloe more than Kim at the time, as she was a huge fan. But Khloe had a nasty response to Snooki’s presence that Snooki never forgot.

“[Kim] tapped you on the shoulder — she goes, ‘Khloé, look who’s here,’” Snooki told Khloe. “And you looked at me up and down, I swear to God, I’m not lying, and you go, ‘What the f*** is she doing here? Are you kidding me, Kim?’”

Snooki left the house quickly after Khloe’s unflattering reaction. But Khloe had no recollection of the moment.

“I swear to God, to this day I don’t know what happened,” Khloe said.

Snooki once called ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ fake compared to ‘Jersey Shore’

Speaking with Larry King, Snooki reassured that all the wild antics portrayed in the Jersey Shore were real. She theorized the fact that audiences were watching real people doing real things made it as successful as it was.

“When you think of reality shows you think of guilty pleasure, and we’re such hot messes and degenerates that we give that to America. And they enjoy it. And I think we’re also relatable because we have no shame when it comes to drama and what we go through. So, we show everything,” she said.

However, she felt that Keeping up with the Kardashians lacked the same level of authenticity.

“I feel like it’s all scripted,” she said.