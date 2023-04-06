Sophia Bush Invited Her ‘Chicago P.D.’ Co-Star Marina Squerciati to Her Wedding to Grant Hughes

Becoming friends with your co-workers is pretty easy to do, given the amount of time that is spent together on a weekly basis. This is true for the actors as well. Sophia Bush gained many new friendships while working on the set of Chicago P.D., including with co-star Marina Squerciati. Bush even invited her former co-star to her recent wedding. However, not every co-star made the cut. Here’s the scoop on Bush’s wedding, her new husband, and their guest list.

Marina Squerciati got an invite to her former co-star’s wedding

After working on the set of Chicago P.D. for four seasons, co-stars Sophia Bush and Marina Squerciati formed a strong friendship. So, it’s really no surprise that Squerciati made the star-studded guest list at Bush’s recent wedding. According to IMDb, Squerciati has portrayed Officer Kim Burgess on Chicago P.D. since 2014. Bush also joined the cast in 2014, portraying Detective Erin Lindsay. While Bush decided to leave the show in 2017, Squerciati still maintains her original role on Chicago P.D.

Sophia Bush didn’t stay friends with all her former ‘Chicago P.D.’ co-stars

While Bush and Squerciati remained friends after Bush’s departure from the show, Bush did not remain friendly with all of her former co-stars. About a year after leaving Chicago P.D., it was revealed that Bush actually left the show after continued conflict with co-star Jason Beghe.

According to CBR, NBC Universal and Wolf Productions actually opened an investigation into Beghe’s behavior as multiple cast members had made complaints against him. Bush stated that she experienced both verbal abuse and sexual harassment at the hands of Beghe. While NBC dolled out a series of reprimands to Beghe, he has ultimately maintained his role as Sergeant Hank Voight on the show.

Beghe definitely didn’t make the guest list for her wedding, and neither did her former co-star Jesse Lee Soffer. According to US Weekly, Bush and Sofer dated from 2014 to 2016. Soffer portrayed Detective Jay Halstead in the series from 2014 to 2022. After his split from Bush, Soffer went on to date Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto before breaking things off in May 2019.

Grant Hughes and Sophia Bush tied the knot in June 2022

Sophia Bush walks the pink carpet ahead of a game between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC I Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

While Bush has dated a number of actors over the last two decades, it seems that she has finally found her happily ever after with someone outside of her own industry. In May 2020, Bush began dating businessman Grant Hughes. According to People, Hughes is a well-educated entrepreneur. The businessman has collected quite a few degrees over the years. In 2005, he earned two undergraduate degrees from the University of Oklahoma, a Bachelor of Arts in Letters and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship & Venture Management.

Hughes then went on to earn his Master of Education degree from Loyola Marymount University in 2009 while simultaneously working as a teacher in Los Angeles. After completing his first master’s degree, Hughes went on to earn two more from the University of Michigan. His second master’s degree was an MBA in Strategy, Innovation, and Design Thinking, and his third was a Master of Science degree in Environmental Psychology and Decision Making. Throughout his education, Bush’s future husband also started a number of businesses, including Drink Good Wine, a beverage manufacturing company.

After just two years of dating, Bush and Hughes decided to exchange vows at a beautiful wedding ceremony at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June 2022. We wish the 40-year-old actor a long and fruitful marriage with her new husband.