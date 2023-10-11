A lovely 'Southern Charm' dinner goes well below the Mason Dixon line and gets downright messy.

Bravo has a new iteration of the “dinner from hell” during an upcoming episode of Southern Charm.

Shep Rose attempts to put the group’s messiness aside and host a proper Southern dinner for his closest friends. When Olivia Flowers learns the truth from Taylor Ann Green about what really happened with Austen Kroll, emotions boil over and Kroll gets skewered.

Following Rose and Green’s breakup, rumors mount that Green and Kroll hooked up. Kroll and Flowers were together last season but split before filming Southern Charm Season 9.

Rose’s attempt to smooth everything over quickly unravels and the dinner gets extremely heated.

‘Southern Charm’ dinner from hell starts the heat with Austen and Olivia

In an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Kroll says to Flowers that they haven’t been able to talk. She looks unamused with his remark, trying to ignore him from across the table. When Kroll wonders why they can’t talk, Flowers says, “You don’t understand what?”

Kroll notes that Flowers has had no problem speaking to everyone but him. “The fact that I don’t wanna talk to you should tell you everything,” she says. When Kroll says she’s fine talking to everyone else she replies, “Because those are the relationships I care about.” Ouch.

At this point, Kroll looks wounded and Rose grabs his drink and leaves the table. Silence falls over the table until Rose returns. “Why don’t you guys just step outside?” he asks Kroll and Flowers.

Kroll says he’d love to but Flowers doesn’t want to talk to him. In an effort to cool down the environment, Flowers agrees to talk to Kroll outside.

But now Craig Conover and Shep Rose are arguing

Now Rose is heated and Craig Conover can see he is about to blow. “Shep, stop,” Conover says as Rose stews across the table.

He angrily shoots back, “F*** that!” Meanwhile, Kroll and Flowers get to up leave as chaos takes over the meal.

“Shep, just because you’re OK with what happened between Taylor and Austen doesn’t mean Olivia has to be,” Conover says.

Clearly annoyed, Rose says, “If you’re OK with two people yelling at each other across the dinner table …” Now Conover and Rose are bickering.

Did Austen Kroll and Tayor Ann Green really hook up?

Kroll and Green claim they didn’t hook up. But Flowers doesn’t totally believe it. “During this time she’s saying that they had a conversation, I was in California for three days,” Flowers said in a previous confessional. “And the entire time I was gone, Austen was reaching out to me to give him another chance — and Taylor was a huge reason why I chose to forgive him. And then a week later, he suddenly has a change of heart.”

Green and Kroll talked about their previous relationships, with Green wondering if Kroll and Flowers were ever truly together. “I am sick and tired of apologizing to everyone for not doing anything wrong,” Kroll told Green.

Kroll even insisted to Rose nothing happened. “Nothing f***ing happened,” he said. “Hand on Bible.”

Dinner is served, scorching hot on Southern Charm, Thursday, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.