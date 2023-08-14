Fans of the wildly popular Netflix series will have to wait almost two years for new episodes to be released.

Fans of Netflix’s Stranger Things will likely have to wait until 2025 to find out what happens to the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, and the alternate dimension known as the Upside Down. However, completing the story arc is taking a bit longer than expected. Here’s what we know about season 5 of the hit streaming series.

Mille Bobby Brown stars in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ which will end with season 5 | Netflix

Why will fans wait until 2025 for season 5 of ‘Stranger Things?’

There are several reasons why Stranger Things fans will have to wait until 2025 for the series’ final episodes to air. The series was set to begin filming this year. However, the writers’ strike, which started in May 2023, halted the show’s progress.

The Duffer brothers explained why it is essential for fans to understand the delay in a message posted to X. “Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins.”

“While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is impossible during this strike,” they continued. “We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all return to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong.”

Before the writers’ strike began, the brothers told fans that they wouldn’t have to wait another three years between seasons as they had to for seasons 3 and 4. However, this timeline has changed since their original message was shared with Variety in the summer of 2022.

“The gap should be quite a bit shorter this time. Because we already have an initial outline, and we can’t imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus,” the Duffer brothers explained. Then, the writer’s strike occurred.

Taking into consideration the schedules of the show’s lead actors, including Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Maya Hawke, and Caleb McLaughlin, it could take some time to begin production as everyone must clear their schedules to start filming the series final season.

‘Stranger Things’ complete story arc was first planned out in 2015

Although the first season of Stranger Things didn’t air until 2016, the story arc for the entire series was first planned out one year prior. The Duffer brothers explained their timeline and why season 5 would be its last.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” the duo wrote in a letter posted to X in February 2022. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four or five seasons.”

They continued, “It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last.”

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, previously stated that cameras were expected to begin rolling in May 2023. So had the strike not unfolded, the cast and crew would have already completed a substantial amount of work.

Throughout the series’ history, fans have patiently waited for each installment to drop. There was only a one-year window between season 1 in 2016 and season 2 in 2017. However, season 3 didn’t drop on Netflix until 2019, and season 4 didn’t air until 2022 because of the pandemic shutdown.

Per a post on X, the writers had blocked out the entirety of season 5 by September 2022. Subsequently, they have since shared some behind-the-scenes photos and other tidbits from the cast, but nothing new regarding the series’ final season.

What else can fans expect from season 5 of ‘Stranger Things?’

‘Stranger Things’ cast (L to R) Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler | Netflix

Beyond season 5 of Stranger Things being the series’ last, other elements of its final installments will surprise loyal fans. Big-name casting, spoilers, and other big secrets are on the table.

In June 2023, news broke that Linda Hamilton would join the cast. Also, the Duffer brothers revealed that the character of Will would take center stage as the series ends. To Variety, they said, “Will is used to being the young one, the introverted one. The one that’s being protected. So part of his journey, it’s not just sexuality. It’s Will coming into his own as a young man.”

Sadie Sink, [Max], told Today, “We know that it’s the last season, so it’s going to be emotional, I’m sure. Just with how my character ended in season 4, I have no idea what will happen. But I’ll be there.”

The Duffer Brothers also confirmed that season 5 would primarily be set in both Hawkins and the Upside Down. Also, fans can look forward to yet another time jump as the series’ main characters have all grown up. This will also be reflected in their storylines.

The working title for Season 5 is reported to be called “Jericho.” Also, per a script cover posted to Instagram, the first episode of season 5 is titled “The Crawl.”

