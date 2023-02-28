‘Summer House’: Danielle Olivera Confirms Oliver Cheated on Mya Allen

Danielle Olivera confirmed that the Instagram Deux Moi rumor about a Summer House couple was true and that it was Oliver Gray who cheated on Mya Allen.

During a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance, host Andy Cohen asked Olivera and co-guest Gabby Prescod if they knew if the Deux Moi rumor was true. Olivera nodded, but wouldn’t spill. But later, on the WWHL After Show she all but spilled.

Allen confirmed with Showbiz Cheat Sheet that Gray had cheated on her. And that the couple is no longer together.

Danielle from ‘Summer House’ confirms that Oliver cheated on Mya

Determined to get the tea, Cohen pressed Olivera on the rumor on the WWHL After Show. “Danielle says she knows the answer,” Cohen said. “She is not saying who it is. Gabby and I are very curious. So Gabby, let’s go through the couples.”

Cohen listed Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula and Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo. “Are there more couples that I’m thinking of?” Cohen wondered. Olivera nodded.

“Oh! Wait. Was it Mya and Oliver?” Cohen asked. “Who are now broken up?” Olivera simply took a sip of her cocktail and said, “Who’s to say?”

“That would explain why they are broken up,” Cohen added.

Mya Allen from ‘Summer House’ says she was ‘collateral damage’

Showbiz Cheat Sheet asked Allen if Gray was seeing other people when they were dating. She nodded that he was cheating. Allen added, “I wouldn’t say there was one event, but I think that the more truth you learn about somebody, you can decide to roll with it or leave it. And I left it,” she said.

Allen also said that Gray wasn’t the man she thought he was. “I think Oliver represented himself one way and he was another,” she said. “I’m not a victim, I’m just collateral damage. And I bought the dream that he sold.”

She also said that she broke things off with Gray once she knew about the deception. “As soon as I started to really become wise to things, it was over. I don’t really waste time in that regard,” she said.

Allen is now single and so is Olivera. Olivera said she wasn’t quite ready to date after sharing that she and Robert Sieber broke up. And while Olivera said her breakup was mainly due to logistics, being cheated on left Allen feeling like she needs more time before getting back out there.

I haven’t really been out there like that,” she said about dating. “I’m still definitely dealing with the breakup. And it’s great to tell yourself, OK well, that wasn’t meant to be. And it wasn’t the right fit for me, whatever the case may be. However, it’s really difficult. Like, yes, it’s on TV, but this was a very real relationship that I have real feelings about. And so I’m dealing. I’m doing the best I can.”

