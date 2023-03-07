‘Summer House’: Madonna Is Reportedly Dating Boxing Coach Josh Popper

Madonna is no stranger to making headlines with who she’s dating. In the 1990s, she was romantically linked to rapper Tupac Shakur. More recently, Madge has been dating younger men in their twenties. Her most recent rumored partner is boxing coach Josh Popper from the hit Bravo TV series Summer House.

Madonna | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Madonna is preparing for her Celebration world tour

Madonna announced in January 2023 that she’s going on tour to commemorate 40 years of her career in the music industry. The Celebration Tour kicks off in July to mark four decades since the release of her self-titled 1983 debut album. The tour is named after her 2009 greatest hits album Celebration.

Madonna announced the tour with a clip recreating a scene from her iconic 1991 documentary, Truth or Dare. In it, she plays Truth or Dare with some of her famous friends, including Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric André, and Amy Schumer. Schumer dares her to go on a greatest hits tour, a challenge that she eagerly accepts.

Bob the Drag Queen is doing more than just helping her announce the tour. The RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and We’re Here host will be joining Madonna on tour as a performer.

Madonna is reportedly dating Josh Popper from ‘Summer House’

In the midst of preparing to go on tour, Madonna is still finding time to have fun. According to Page Six, the “Like a Virgin” singer is dating boxing coach Josh Popper.

Popper was introduced to audiences everywhere on season 7 of the hit reality show Summer House. Show star Samantha Feher brought Popper into the home in hopes of sparking a quick and fiery connection, but ultimately chose to pass on getting with him.

Popper is romantically linked to Madonna, but the singer didn’t discover the boxing coach through Summer House. He actually trains her son.

Madonna shared photos of herself and Popper at the gym in since-expired Instagram Stories post. Their purported relationship comes after she ended her courtship with 23-year-old Andrew Darnell.

Other ‘Summer House’ relationships

In addition to dating among themselves, Summer House residents have been known to venture outside of their respective reality show franchise to find love.

Summer House‘s Luke Gulbranson, for example, was once an item with Ashley Darby from The Real Housewives of Potomac. Another Real Housewives of Potomac star, Gizelle Bryant, is reportedly involved with Winter House star Jason Cameron. Cameron, meanwhile, went on a date with Caroline Brooks from The Real Housewives of Dubai back in 2022.

Dates for Madonna’s ‘Celebration’ tour

Madonna is going to be hitting the road on her Celebration tour this summer. It remains to be seen if her Summer House partner will be joining her on the road.