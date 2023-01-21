‘Summer House’ Season 7: Meet the New Housemates Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni, and Gabby Prescod

Summer House will soon be returning to Bravo for season 7. Housemates Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, and Carl Radke will all be back. Old friends Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer will also make an appearance in the Hamptons — as will new friends Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni, and Gabby Prescod.

‘Summer House’ Season 7 cast | Sasha Israel/Bravo

Meet new ‘Summer House’ friend Samantha Feher

New Jersey native Samantha Feher is a content creator who lives by the motto “work hard, play hard.” According to her Bravo bio, she has always dreamed of making New York City her “personal playground.”

Described as “very single,” Feher has “a consistent roster of four or five men.” She is keeping things very casual with all of them. However, that could change if someone comes along who is worth dropping everyone else for. The question is: will her “overly ambitious personality and party animal lifestyle” prevent her from finding the right partner? It’s possible there is someone in the house worth committing to.

Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod are both single and looking for love

Chris Leoni is a former Marine who grew up in Florida in a strict Honduran-Uruguayan household. He left the military and his traditional lifestyle and headed for New York to follow his passions — photography and filmmaking. He is a hot commodity in the house during season 7, and he’s looking to let loose in the Hamptons and have fun.

“Navigating the house full of big personalities as one of the only single men, Chris wonders if his unique approach to flirting will help him find the woman of his dreams?” Leoni’s Bravo bio reads.

Meanwhile, fashion consultant Gabby Prescod is joining the cast of Summer House with the goal of meeting new, like-minded friends. Her Bravo bio reveals that she is extremely close to her family. After her ex-boyfriend of four years cheated on her, Prescod relied heavily on her family for help. In the trailer, Prescod tells Danielle Olivera that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her with a longtime cast member.

Gabby is now “single and ready to mingle.” She’s looking for someone with a compatible astrological sign so she can “finally let her guard down.”

What can ‘Summer House’ fans expect in season 7?

A Summer House Season 7 press release indicates that fans can expect to see the old friends and new roomies face plenty of ups and downs in their relationships this season. Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are in a good place in their marriage, but he’s struggling with turning 40, and she’s exploring the idea of starting a family.

Carl Radke has moved in with Lindsay Hubbard, and he’s now searching for the perfect ring. Meanwhile, she’s ready to get married and start a family. Danielle Olivera is working hard on her fashion app and is living with Robert in Montauk, but she’s feuding with besties Lindsay and Carl.

Paige DeSorbo has a thriving career as she approaches her 30s, and is enjoying her long-distance relationship with Craig Conover. However, she realizes her priorities are starting to shift.

Mya Allen has quit her restaurant consulting job and is focused on her cookie business as her relationship with Oliver grows more serious. And Ciara Miller is celebrating one year of living in New York City and is “fully embracing” the dating game.

Summer House Season 7 premieres Monday, February 13, on Bravo and will stream the following day on Peacock.