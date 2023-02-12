Super Bowl Halftime Show: Only a Handful of Stars Have Ever Performed More Than Once

Receiving an invitation to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show is an honor for any performer. And in 2023, Rihanna will take the stage for the first time, though it wasn’t the first time the NFL asked her.

Under the right circumstances, it can be lucrative to appear, even though stars don’t get a check from the league. An energetic halftime performance could open the door to other avenues of income, though.

In the show’s history, few icons have grabbed a spot on the coveted halftime stage more than once. And only two have appeared more than twice.

Beyoncé | Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The NFL doesn’t pay stars to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Let’s start by pointing out that the artists who perform at the Super Bowl could command top pay for every performance. However, the NFL has a process for choosing halftime performers and doesn’t pay them to put on a show.

However, the league covers production costs, travel, and accommodations for their stay (per Parade). So, there’s no concern for a performer losing money.

And, of course, just because the NFL doesn’t write a paycheck doesn’t mean artists don’t get paid for the performance. They typically see a significant increase in interest in their songs, albums, and concert tickets. At least, as long as all goes well.

Which stars have performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show more than once?

In 2016, @coldplay invited @BrunoMars and @Beyonce to join them at Super Bowl 50, creating one of the most memorable crossovers in Halftime history ? pic.twitter.com/2pefVrMN1L — BBC Radio 1Xtra (@1Xtra) February 10, 2023

Notably, Rihanna was offered the halftime performance spot in 2019 but turned it down to show solidarity with NFL player Colin Kaepernick. So, it will be her first time taking the stage in 2023, but not for lack of trying on the NFL’s part.

Few artists have done it, so Billboard compiled a list of performers who returned for a halftime show. It’s noteworthy that it could mean an artist headlined a show and then returned to appear during another headliner’s set. It doesn’t mean they were the headlining performer more than once.

For example, Bruno Mars performed a high-energy medley of his hits in 2014, showing off his undeniable list of talents. Red Hot Chili Peppers joined him for an unforgettable rendition of “Give It Away” before the show’s close.

Then, Mars returned and appeared as a guest with Coldplay in 2016, singing “Uptown Funk” with Chris Martin and Beyoncé.

Other stars who have lit up that stage twice are Mary J. Blige, Stevie Wonder, Nelly, and Beyoncé. And only Gloria Estefan and Justin Timberlake have done it three times.

Who might never perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show again?

Last — The Black Eyed Peas (2011)



"The worst. Just the worst. Watching at the time, you instantly knew you were witnessing something magical and special – like seeing a unicorn cough up blood."



Super Bowl Halftime Shows, RANKED: https://t.co/jtUCDZmzvp pic.twitter.com/1kkOoNxVqD — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 12, 2023

While on the subject of great performances, we should touch on some that were inevitably deemed less than great. In 2022, Rolling Stone ranked the shows from best to worst and had Black Eyed Peas, still with Fergie, at the bottom of that list, with New Kids on the Block close behind them.

They called the 2011 show from the Peas “just the worst” and compared it to “seeing a unicorn cough up blood.” Harsh!

As for the New Kids, they noted the boyband members weren’t to blame for a bit of a showtime fiasco in 1991. They were the first big-time recording act to perform at halftime, but it was also at the start of the Gulf War. Ultimately, their performance was bumped until after the show to make way for a war report.