Nearly four decades after her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, supermodel Elle Macpherson still looks radiant as she spends time in her homeland of Australia.

Elle Macpherson and her beau, Doyle Bramhall II, were all smiles at the Australian Open on Jan. 25 as they enjoyed the women’s singles semifinal match.

American tennis star Coco Gauff fell to Belarusian tennis player Aryna Siarhiejeŭna in the second set. But Macpherson enjoyed the performance as she cheered and socialized with nearby spectators.

Elle Macpherson and Doyle Bramhall at Laver Arena during the 2024 Australian Open | Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Australian model might be best known for her record-setting five cover appearances for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Since rising to fame in the ’80s, Macpherson has stayed busy as an entrepreneur, creative director, executive producer, and host.

On January 25, 2024, however, “The Body” was ready to enjoy a fun-filled day with Bramhall, her romantic partner of over a year and a half. Although the public isn’t fully aware of their official relationship timeline, Macpherson and Bramhall celebrated one year together in early September 2023. “365+ days of heart expanding bliss,” the 59-year-old captioned her post, reports Daily Mail.

Doyle Bramhall and Elle Macpherson at Laver Arena during the 2024 Australian Open | 1st photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images, 2nd photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Bramhall is an American guitarist, songwriter, and producer who’s worked with Eric Clapton and Roger Waters, among others. The 55-year-old has also collaborated with Elton John, Gary Clark Jr., Erykah Badu, Gregg Allman, Questlove, and Billy Preston.

Bramhall is originally from Dallas. But this January, he’s enjoying a tour of Australia courtesy of Macpherson, who was born in Killara, New South Wales. The couple attended the Australian Open Inspirational Series lunch before the match.

Supermodel Elle Macpherson cheers during the 2024 Australian Open | James D. Morgan/Getty Images

This year, the first of the four annual Grand Slam tournaments occurs from Jan 7–28. During the semifinal match, Macpherson donned a black turtleneck and a classic black double-breasted blazer. She wore several gold bangles on her right hand.

As the supermodel waved to spectators and planted a kiss on Bramhall, a silver-colored band was noticeable on her left ring finger. Macpherson wore her blond hair down in flowing waves. Layers framed her face, which was beautifully natural with a glowing complexion and pink glossy lip.

Musician Doyle Bramhall and supermodel Elle Macpherson kiss at the 2024 Australian Open | James D. Morgan/Getty Images

When not cheering on athletes at the Australian Open, Macpherson is an ambassador for Australia’s Smile Foundation, which aids families of children with rare diseases and facilitates research grants.

She’s also an ambassador for UNICEF, which provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children, and RED, which advocates for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.