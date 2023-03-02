‘Survivor 44’: Where to Follow the Cast on Twitter and Instagram

The cast of Survivor 44 came ready to play. Fans can sometimes get interesting facts about the season from the cast on social media. But where can you follow the castaways? Here is where to follow the Survivor castaways.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding Survivor 44 Episode 1.]

‘Survivor 44’ cast | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Claire Rafson

The 25-year-old tech investor started the season on the Soka Tribe. You can follow Claire Rafson on Twitter with the handle @claire_rafson. Her Instagram is claire_rafson.

Matt Blankinship

The 27-year-old security software engineer started the season on the Soka Tribe. It looks like Matt Blankinship’s starting over on Twitter for the Survivor season with the handle @mattblankins. He is more active on Instagram at mattblankins.

Carolyn Wiger

The 35-year-old drug counselor kicked off the season by being confused in her first confessional. Fans can learn more about Carolyn Wiger by following her on Instagram, car0lynr0se, and @carolynwiger on Twitter. She also has content on YouTube and TikTok.

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

The 36-year-old salon owner was thrilled not to eat and get dirty on the reality TV show. Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho goes by @itsyamilpr on Twitter and the same on Instagram.

Lauren Harpe

The 31-year-old elementary school teacher started on the Ratu Tribe. Lauren Harpe is thelaurenharpe on Instagram. Her linktree shows she’s active on TikTok and Twitter.

Danny Massa

The 32-year-old New York City firefighter started on the Soka tribe. Danny Massa is breatheinwithdanny on Instagram and @breatheinwithD on Twitter. His bio says he’s a breathwork and mindset coach.

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

The 43-year-old engineering manager started in the Soka Tribe. Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt likes to post pictures with her family on her Instagram account, heidilagares. Her linktree shows she’s also active on Twitter, TikTok, and has a travel website.

Carson Garrett

The 20-year-old NASA engineering student prepared by printing out Survivor puzzles and physically preparing to survive on little food. Carson Garrett is carson.garrett on ​​Instagram. His campsite shows he’s also active on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, and more.

Maddy Pomilla

The 28-year-old charity projects manager started on the Ratu Tribe. Maddy Pomilla goes by ​​jeffprobstcanyouhearme on Instagram and TikTok, and @jeffcanuhearme on Twitter.

Bruce Perreault

The 46-year-old insurance agent, unfortunately, hit his head in the season’s first challenge. Bruce Perreault was later taken out of the game after feeling pain in his head. Jeff Probst announced the next day that he was feeling better. Perreault is bruce.perreault on Instagram and @Perrbruce on Twitter.

Sarah Wade

The 27-year-old management consultant started in the Tika Tribe. Sarah Wade goes by sarahwade11 on Instagram and @Sarah_Wade_ on Twitter.

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

The 43-year-old barbershop owner started the season with a terrible fall. Luckily, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle’s injuries weren’t bad enough to take him out of the game. He goes by marrgrinsteadmayle on Instagram and @MMayle614 on Twitter.

Helen Li

The 29-year-old project manager started the season on the Tika Tribe. Helen Li goes by helen_li on Instagram and @helnli on Twitter.

Josh Wilder

The 34-year-old surgical podiatrist started on the Soka Tribe. Josh Wilder goes by lets_get_wilder on Instagram and @letsgetwilder88 on Twitter.

Jaime Lynn Ruiz

The ​​35-year-old yogi started the season on the Ratu Tribe. Jaime Lynn Ruiz is jaimelynnruiz on Instagram and @jaimelynnruiz on Twitter.

Kane Fritzler

The 25-year-old law student is another Ratu Tribe member. Kane Fritzler is kanefritzler on Instagram. A Twitter account couldn’t be found for him.

Frannie Marin

The 23-year-old research coordinator started the season on the Soka Tribe. Frannie Marin is haithevail on Instagram and has the same handle for Twitter.

Brandon Cottom

The 30-year-old security specialist found the idol in the first episode and became a huge target. Brandon Cottom used the idol in the first Tribal Council and was the sole vote to send Pomilla home. He is cottom_42 on Instagram. We didn’t find a Twitter account for the former NFL player.