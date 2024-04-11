What does O.J. Simpson's family think of him? Here's what the ex-boyfriend of his daughter, Sydney Brooke Simpson, said.

Former football player O.J. Simpson gained attention in 1994 after the murder of his second ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. Following the murders, O.J. was the primary suspect in the case, but he wasn’t found guilty. Decades later, O.J.’s daughter’s ex-boyfriend spoke about Sydney Brooke Simpson feeling “scared” to share her stories with the world.

O.J. Simpson’s daughter, Sydney Brooke Simpson, is ‘scared’ to speak out, according to her ex

O.J. Simpson fathered five children — three with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley, and two with his second wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. Sydney Brooke Simpson was born on Oct. 17, 1985, and was just 8 years old when her mother died. Justin Ryan Simpson was born on Aug. 6, 1988, and was 5 when his mom died.

Sydney built a robust life for herself despite the media attention on her mother’s violent death. Stuart Alexander Lee, Sydney’s boyfriend from 2007 to 2012, spoke to Radar Online in 2019 about how Sydney feels about the situation decades after it occurred. He told the publication, “She works very hard,” as she graduated from Boston University and then moved to Atlanta, Georgia, with Lee.

Overall, Lee expressed that Sydney didn’t want to speak out about O.J. or her mother’s murder.

“She doesn’t understand that her story could help someone else,” Lee said. “When I was with her, I got friends in the industry I tried to set her up with, and she said fame is a scary thing. It’s so real to tell your side of the story.”

“Everybody contacts her to speak out,” he continued. “She could be an inspiration to so many people, but she’s scared. She doesn’t understand. Hopefully, one day she will.”

Lee added that Sydney didn’t believe her father committed murder. “They speculate that it was a drug deal gone bad,” he said. ” … Sydney doesn’t believe O.J. did it, but she doesn’t know what to believe. The media changes, and how the police changed the whole situation. … Either way, her mother died.” Lee noted that Sydney maintained a relationship with O.J. through the years.

Ultimately, Lee and Sydney broke up because of Lee’s demanding career in the music industry. “There’s no hard feelings on either side,” he said.

O.J. Simpson said he didn’t discuss the murders with his kids

Sydney Brooke Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson | Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images

Twenty-five years after Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder, O.J. Simpson spoke to The Associated Press about where he stands with his kids. According to O.J., he had a great relationship with his family and frequently stayed in touch with his children after his prison release.

“Life is fine,” he told the publication.

While O.J. was acquitted of murder charges, he was convicted of two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of conspiracy to commit burglary, and one count of burglary with a firearm over a decade later.

O.J. added that he didn’t discuss Nicole’s murder with his kids, as none of them wanted to relive that day. “We don’t need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives,” he explained. “The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.’ We focus on the positives.”

Where is Sydney Brooke Simpson now?

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson had Sydney Brooke Simpson first, and Sydney was just 8 years old when Nicole died. In 2000, Sydney moved to Florida along with her brother, Justin. After spending time in Atlanta, Georgia, with her then-boyfriend, Sydney headed to St. Petersburg.

So, what does Sydney do today? She reportedly works in real estate and oversees multiple properties in Florida. She lives in relative anonymity but appears to maintain a relationship with her father.

Elements of this story were initially reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

