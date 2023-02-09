Sydney Sweeney’s Approach to Self-Care Is Gloriously Simple

To say that Sydney Sweeney is a busy woman would be a gross understatement. For the past few years, the actor has booked and filmed projects at a breakneck pace. From the HBO TV shows that led to her being double Emmy nominated in 2022 to highly-anticipated upcoming films like Madame Web, Sweeney remains booked and busy. If acting wasn’t enough, Sweeney also ventured into producing in 2020 by launching her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films. But how does someone with such a hectic schedule approach self-care?

Sydney Sweeney | Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

What is Sydney Sweeney’s approach to self-care?

Sweeney may be a Hollywood star, but her self-care routine is pretty simplistic. She admits to being a bit of a homebody and loves curling up with a good book on a rare day off. A native of the Pacific Northwest, the Euphoria star has a true affinity for nature and is quick to take a hike or simply get outdoors when she needs to connect with herself.

The actor stresses the importance of hydration and a good skincare routine

Staying present is also a part of Sweeney’s self-care practice. Though it may seem like she became a celebrity overnight, The Players Table producer has been pursuing acting for over a decade. Thus, she’s not taking any of her recent successes for granted. “I really just take every minute of every day as it is,” Sweeney shared with Yahoo Life. “I make sure I wake up within enough time to hydrate myself, to have a good skincare routine, and then go to work and enjoy every minute of it.”

Sweeney swears by hydrating from the inside out. She drinks water almost exclusively, choosing to celebrate huge wins with a Shirley Temple mocktail rather than alcohol. While her skincare routine has evolved over the years, she swears by ice rolling each morning. This helps her stay fresh-faced and also gives her the pick-me-up she needs for long days on set.

How does Sweeney handle life in the spotlight?

But how does Sweeney manage her mental health, especially in the age of social media with millions of people dissecting her every move? In the aforementioned interview, the actor shared that she’s learned to radiate positivity and focus on her own path when navigating fame and being under a microscope.

“I’ve definitely learned that everyone is on their own journey in life, and it’s important to understand that and know that everyone is in different places with themselves, and with the world,” Sweeney explained. “I try not to compare myself to anybody, and I just look at my own path, and hope that what I’m doing is the best that I can do for myself and hopefully sharing love and happiness for everyone else.”