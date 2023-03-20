Tarek El Moussa Opens Up About Being a Dad to a Newborn Again: ‘Wild, Exhausting, and Amazing’

Tarek El Moussa shared his thoughts on being a dad to a newborn baby again, just over a month after Heather Rae El Moussa gave birth to the couple’s first child together. Tarek shares two kids with his ex-wife, Christina Hall, so he has experience taking caring for a newborn. Here’s what he said about doing it for the third time with his Selling Sunset star wife.

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa had their first baby together in January

Heather and Tarek’s first child together, a son named Tristan Jay, was born on Jan. 31. Baby Tristan is Tarek’s third kid: he shares his two oldest, 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden, with his ex-wife, Flip or Flop star Christina Hall.

The 41-year-old house flipper is adjusting to being the father of a newborn again. On Feb. 5, Tarek shared an Instagram post saying he “can’t believe” he has three children. “Quality time,” he captioned a photo of Brayden and Taylor ice skating. “My kids are my whole world. I can’t believe I now have 3!!!”

And in a Feb. 25 interview with Fox News, Tarek said he’s intentionally parenting Tristan differently than his other two children.

“This time, it was very important for me to really, really spend that one-on-one quality time with him,” the Flipping 101 star said. “I’m not saying I didn’t do it with my other kids, OK. I did, but I’m older, I’m calmer, I’m more established. I have a little bit more time to relax. So I’m really enjoying that time with him.”

Tarek El Moussa shared how it feels being the dad of a newborn baby again

In a March 19 Instagram post, Tarek opened up about his two other children’s thoughts about their new brother. He shared a portrait of himself smiling while holding a sleeping baby Tristan, swaddled in a gray blanket.

“My smile says it all,” he captioned the adorable photo. “This guy lights up our life and brings so much joy into our house, it’s crazy to think he’s only been in this world for a little over a month… The kids are obsessed with him and he just couldn’t be cuter!!!

Tarek also shared how he feels about being the father of a newborn baby for the third time. “Being a dad to a newborn is wild, exhausting, and amazing all at the same time but what I feel the most is grateful- so grateful to have our boy in our lives and grateful for how he’s filled our home with even more love and happiness,” he wrote.

The ‘Flipping El Moussas’ star’s fans loved his sweet Instagram post about being a dad to his newborn son

Tarek El Moussa’s friends and fans adored his sweet post about being a newborn’s father again. They flooded the comments section of his Instagram post with support.

His wife Heather wrote, “My sweet boys,” adding two white heart emojis. Heather’s Selling Sunset castmate, Amanza Smith, wrote, “Stop it!!!!! [red heart emoji] so precious!”

Others gushed over the family resemblance between Tarek and his son. “He looks just like you!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Mini me. Soooo cute.”