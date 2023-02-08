What Is Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa’s Combined Net Worth?

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa recently announced the birth of their first baby together, and fans may be wondering about the reality TV couple’s combined net worth. Here’s how much the Flip or Flop star and the Selling Sunset star are worth, and the exciting new venture they have coming soon.

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa has a net worth of $15 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tarek El Moussa has an estimated net worth of $15 million. Most of his wealth comes from real estate investments and his reality HGTV shows.

Tarek and his ex-wife, Christina Hall, filmed 10 seasons of their hit renovation show Flip or Flop. Fans loved watching the couple design and flip houses as they grew their family. Tarek and Christina share two children, Taylor and Brayden. The two stars continued filming together after filing for divorce in 2017.

Christina and Tarek reportedly made a total of $10,000 per episode of Flip or Flop’s first season. Season 1 was the shortest with just 13 episodes, so the couple made about $130,000 for the entire first season.

By season 3, their pay increased to $40,000 total per episode. Seasons 3 through 6 had 15 episodes each, so each season earned the couple around $600,000.

Following his divorce from Christina, Tarek launched his own HGTV series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa. It has been reported that he made $50,000 per episode.

Heather Rae El Moussa’s net worth is $3 million

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Heather Rae El Moussa has an approximate net worth of $3 million. Most of her income comes from her real estate work with The Oppenheim Group and from starring on the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset.

The California native has worked as a model and actor. She represented brands like DOS eyewear, Carrie Amber Lingerie, and more. Heather was the Playboy Playmate of the Month in February 2010. As an actor, she appeared in The Malibu Tapes, Love in the Time of Monsters, ‘Til Death, and Comedy Bang! Bang!.

Heather first met Tarek El Moussa in July 2019. They got married in October 2021 and announced they were expecting their first child together in July 2022.

Between Heather’s $3 million and Tarek’s $15 million, the couple has a combined net worth of $18 million.

On Feb. 2, Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa shared matching Instagram posts announcing the birth of their first baby together. Heather is also the stepmother to Tarek’s two children with Christina Hall.

“Our baby boy is here [white heart emoji] 1.31.23,” they captioned a photo of the newborn cradled in their hands. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy [red heart emoji].”

The couple recently shared another exciting announcement: they have a new reality show coming to HGTV called The Flipping El Moussas. Tarek revealed on Instagram that the new series premieres on Thursday, March 2.

“The family flipping business is growing!” he wrote. “You can definitely expect some battles of budget versus design choices but I think what you guys will have the most fun seeing is how much laughter, chaos, and love that’s in our family as we also grow our family too. [red heart emoji] we truly love being together & working together & are basically joined at the hip [two smiley face emojis, white heart emoji].”