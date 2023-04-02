Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa’s New Home Line Includes a $250 Candle 

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa launched their new line of home goods, and one of the items comes with a hefty price tag. The reality stars are charging $250 for a luxury candle. Here’s what we know about Home By Them and the other ways Tarek and Heather are expanding their family and business.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa launched a new line of home goods including soap and candles

On March 22, Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa shared matching Instagram posts announcing their new line of home goods called Home By Them. The name represents the couple’s combined first and last initials, and the offerings currently include three candles and one hand soap.

“We carefully crafted Home By Them candles and hand soap to feel like we were bringing a warm hug into your home, one luxurious design at a time- because at the end of the day, your home is so much more than where you live,” the couple wrote. “Home is a feeling, it’s a safe space, it’s where you can let loose, where you can relax and where you can feel the most at ease. After almost 30 years of combined experience in the home space, we know more than anyone how important it is to set the mood and the vibe of each house and sometimes, it’s as simple as choosing the right smell to make a house a HOME… and we think we’ve developed just that.”

The products became available to the public for purchase on March 24.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa’s new home goods line includes a $250 candle

One of the Home By Them products is making waves amongst Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa’s fans: a candle with a price tag of $250.

According to the Home by Them website, the “elegant free standing luxury candle” is eight pounds and “the epitome of luxury and sophistication. When lit, this stunning candle emits a warm and inviting glow that will fill your room with light in all directions, creating a beautiful and immersive atmosphere. A truly special and unique addition to any space.”

It has a burn time of 270-280 hours, and comes in three different scents: Unscented, Newport Scent, and Los Angeles.

For those who do not want to spend as much on the HGTV star’s product line, two other candles are offered on the website. There are 8-ounce versions of Los Angeles and Newport Beach scents that cost $38 each.

The HGTV stars have been expanding their family and their business

The Home By Them line of soap and candles is just one of the ways Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa have been expanding their businesses and family. On January 31, Heather gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a baby boy named Tristan Jay. Tarek also shares two children with his ex-wife, Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall.

Heather filmed Selling Sunset season 6, and although a release date has not been announced yet, many outlets have projected that it will be out on Netflix in May.

And the couple started a new HGTV show called The Flipping El Moussas. The reality series focuses on Tarek and Heather’s family life and their work flipping houses together.