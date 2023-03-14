Tatyana Ali Reveals Which of the Original ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Cast She Talks to The Most

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of the defining TV shows of the ’90s, helping fuel Will Smith’s launch to stardom. The funny, heartfelt series ran on television for six years, with Smith portraying a fictionalized version of himself. Smith wasn’t the only megawatt personality in the cast, however. He was supported by an impressive ensemble cast of supporting actors, including Tatyana Ali as Ashley Banks. These days, Ali is returning to the world of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, in reboot Bel-Air. The actor recently opened up about what it was like to be part of such an iconic show, and how she still stays in touch with her old co-stars from back in the day.

Tatyana Ali played Ashley Banks in ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

Tatyana Ali the premiere party for “Bel-Air” I Amy Sussman/WireImage

In The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Ali played Will’s cousin Ashley, a bright and precocious young woman with charm to spare. Ali, who had been acting since she was a child, made waves for her work in the sitcom, and went on to become a household name. After The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ended in 1996, Ali embarked on a career in music. However, she never left acting behind, appearing in a variety of TV shows and movies.

In 2022, Ali was invited to play a role in the all-new series Bel-Air, a reimagined version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Ali made her debut as Mrs. Hughes in the second season of the series. The character shares several heartfelt scenes with the show’s version of Ashley Banks, played by Akira Akbar. For Ali it was truly a full-circle moment.

What did Tatyana Ali reveal about staying in touch with her old castmates?

In a recent interview with E! Insider, Ali opened up about how she stays in touch with the original cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. “We all have a text chain,” Ali revealed. “I probably talk to Karyn (Parsons) the most. She played Hilary on the original show. Um, yeah we talk a lot. She’s my big sister.”

Ali also talked about what it has been like to work on the new series, admitting that she doesn’t see it as a reboot so much as a totally different type of series. “It’s… its own world, it’s a drama,” the seasoned actor said. She revealed that she loves seeing how every performer in the cast has made the characters their own, establishing Bel-Air as a show to be reckoned with.

‘Bel-Air’ is now streaming on Peacock

Bel-Air tackles a lot of tough subjects, earning the categorization of a drama rather than a lighthearted comedy. The characters in the show face issues of racism and class, as well as culture shock, all while dealing with complicated family dynamics.

The show has earned great reviews from critics and fans. On Rotten Tomatoes, the second season of Bel-Air has earned 90% on the Tomatometer, along with a 72% audience score. Those who want to check the series out for themselves can binge both seasons, which are now streaming on Peacock.