Why Did Taylor Shoot Bill on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is a beloved heroine on The Bold and the Beautiful. Yet, she’s far from perfect and has made mistakes. Her past with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is returning to haunt her.

Taylor Hayes is being blackmailed on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Like many of The Bold and the Beautiful leading ladies, Taylor has her flaws. Although she’s hailed as being pure, honest, and perfect; she’s committed a few misdeeds. One of Taylor’s biggest crimes was shooting Bill.

In 2018, the show wrote a whodunit mystery revolving around Bill. The Spencer Publications CEO had lots of enemies who wanted to see him dead. Everyone almost got their wish when a mystery assailant shot Bill.

The suspects ranged from Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to Bill’s son Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). After months of speculation, the shooter was finally revealed. Taylor returned to Los Angeles and admitted she shot Bill.

Taylor managed to escape prison four years ago, but now her future is uncertain. Bill is blackmailing Taylor and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to protect his new girlfriend Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

Why did Taylor Hayes shoot Bill Spencer?

Taylor is a protective mother, which is why she shot Bill. Steffy’s one-night stand with Bill lead to her pregnancy and separation from Liam. Although a DNA test proved Liam was the baby’s dad; he wasn’t ready to forgive Steffy.

Bill’s fling with Steffy angered a lot of people, including Taylor. She believed Bill took advantage of Steffy, and snuck into his house to shoot him. Taylor later confessed her crime to Bill and Steffy. Fearing for her mother’s well-being, Steffy begged Bill not to press charges, and he agreed.

However, Bill has gone back on his promise. He’s holding Taylor’s dirty little secret over her head in case she or Steffy causes problems for Steffy. Taylor is an emotional wreck, however, according to SoapAsk, she has support from her new friend Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Brooke defends Taylor against Katie Logan (Heather Tom) when the youngest Logan sister rants about Taylor’s crime. Taylor will need all the support she can get because this storyline is far from over.

Who plays Taylor Hayes on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

These days The Bold and the Beautiful fans are accustomed to seeing Allen as Taylor. The actor took over the role in December 2021 and has been doing a tremendous job. However, no one will forget the iconic Hunter Tylo who played the beloved doctor for nearly three decades.

Tylo’s tenure on the CBS soap opera ran on and off from 1990 to 2019. Tylo gave many remarkable performances as Taylor, including her confession to shooting Bill. Her last departure in 2019 would be permanent.

According to EW.com, Tylo turned down an offer to return to the show in 2021. With Tylo unavailable, the producers recast with Allen. While no one can replace Tylo, Allen has done a fantastic job making the role her own.