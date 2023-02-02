‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Katie Turns Taylor In

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is one of the good girls from The Bold and the Beautiful. The youngest Logan sister views herself as a moral person who does the right thing. But Katie’s latest good deed will make other people unhappy.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Heather Tom as Katie Logan I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Katie Logan learns Taylor Hayes’ secret on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Katie’s ex-husband Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), is always pulling crazy stunts. His relationship with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) takes the cake. Bill’s new romance is causing concern from everyone, including Katie.

She tries to reach her ex and even threatens to take their son Will Spencer (Finnegan George), away. Yet, Katie’s threats do little to deter Bill. Katie’s already on edge with the threat of Sheila destroying her family. But her emotions run high after learning of Bill’s blackmail.

During a confrontation with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), the psychiatrist reveals she shot Bill five years ago.

Can Katie stop Sheila? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/1NZtIgumXd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 30, 2023

Katie Logan contemplates turning Taylor Hayes in

Taylor shooting Bill is one of the worst-kept secrets in the show’s history. Now that Bill threatens to send Taylor to prison, her family and friends are rallying around her. But Katie isn’t one of her supporters.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Katie thinks Taylor should confess to the police. Katie’s sister Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), will try to convince her to look at Taylor’s perspective. Taylor was an emotional wreck when she shot Bill because she thought he took advantage of Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Brooke will try to get Katie to see Taylor is a good person and Bill is the villain. Yet, Katie’s stubbornness will win out in this situation. Katie believes that the Sheila and Bill mess wouldn’t happen if it weren’t for Taylor. Katie wants to make things right and decides to turn Taylor in.

The who shot Bill Spencer mystery is being reopened on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Bill’s shooter is one of the biggest mysteries on the show. In 2018, the Spencer Publications CEO was public enemy number one, with everyone gunning for him. The whodunit mystery ended with Taylor confessing she was the shooter. However, it appears The Bold and the Beautiful is retconning the storyline.

Katie thinks that by turning Taylor in to the police; it’ll end the Bill and Sheila situation. However, Katie’s plan will open up more problems. While Taylor is worried about prison, new evidence may exonerate her. But if Taylor didn’t shoot Bill, who did?

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was the top suspect. Liam recalled flashbacks of being at his dad’s house the night of the shooting. It’s possible Liam could’ve blacked out and repressed his memories. But now that the case is reopened, Liam might have a clearer picture of what went down that night.

If Liam is the shooter, the question is, what will Bill do? He was ready to send Taylor to prison, but will he do the same with his son? Meanwhile, Katie will face backlash from Steffy, Brooke, and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) if Liam gets arrested.