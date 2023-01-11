‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Bill’s Real Shooter Still on the Loose

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is everyone’s favorite bad boy on The Bold and the Beautiful. The Spencer Publications CEO plays dirty to get what he wants. However, Bill’s actions get him into trouble and almost cost him his life.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Don Diamont I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Taylor Hayes shot Bill Spencer on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Bill has made many enemies on The Bold and the Beautiful. But in 2018, the businessman had everyone wishing he was dead. That’s what almost happened to him after a mystery assailant shot him.

The mystery of who shot Bill became an intriguing storyline. Everyone had a motive for wanting to kill Bill. His son Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), was upset over Bill’s affair with his wife, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) blamed Bill’s scheme for breaking up her and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

This week on #BoldandBeautiful: Carter pleads Ridge's case, Hope encourages Liam to do the right thing, Brooke is determined to help Ridge and slings allegations at Bill, and Ridge insists on protecting Quinn. pic.twitter.com/nHVJZnu38P — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 24, 2018

After weeks of suspense, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) returned and confessed she was the shooter. Taylor shot Bill because she believed he had taken advantage of Steffy. Four years after the shooting, the storyline is reopened, and another twist might occur.

The real shooter is still on the loose on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Bill is going back on his promise not to have Taylor arrested. Thanks to Bill’s new lady love, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), he’s developed a more callous attitude. Bill wants to keep Sheila out of prison, but Steffy and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) are standing in his way.

As reported by Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill threatens Taylor’s freedom if Steffy doesn’t cooperate. Bill thinks he has Steffy right where he wants her, but his plan might backfire. There’s always been speculation that Taylor isn’t the shooter, which could be the massive twist in this storyline.

If new evidence proves Taylor’s innocence, then Bill has no leverage over Steffy. But his life could still be in danger with the real shooter on the loose.

Who is the actual culprit who shot Bill Spencer?

If Taylor didn’t shoot Bill, then who did? Of all The Bold and the Beautiful suspects, Liam and Sheila are the top candidates. Liam was upset over Bill and Steffy’s affair and had plenty of reasons for wanting to hurt his dad.

Will justice be served? ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/SiFCVR7sZa — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 8, 2023

The night of the shooting, Liam fell land hit his head outside Bill’s house. Later through a series of flashbacks, Liam recalled aiming a gun at his father. Although Liam worried he shot Bill, his name was cleared thanks to Taylor’s confession. However, the latest ordeal with Bill may have Liam remembering the actual events of that night.

Sheila is another top suspect. The notorious villain has a history of shooting people, and Bill could have been one of her targets. Sheila didn’t know Bill around that time and had no motive for harming him. Yet, she could’ve decided to stir up trouble by framing someone else for the crime.

IfSheilaa is the shooter; one must wonder if Bill’s feelings for her will change.