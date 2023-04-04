Tayshia Adams Might Be the Latest Reality Star to Join the Alcohol Line Trend

Celebrity-owned alcohol brands have been on the rise in recent years, and some of them are surprisingly tasty. Everyone from A-listers like George Clooney and Ryan Reynolds to athletes and musicians are in on the trend. And there’s a possibility that former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams may soon join them. She’ll certainly be in good company if she does.

Who is Tayshia Adams?

The American TV personality is a household name for fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. She first appeared as a contestant on Season 23 of The Bachelor, then later appeared on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. Adams was memorable and well-loved by fans, who were excited when she replaced Clare Crawley as The Bachelorette on Season 16.

Most recently, Adams co-hosted The Bachelorette Season 17 and 18. Lately, she’s been doing more work as a content creator on her social media accounts.

The hints that Tayshia Adams might be launching an alcohol brand

Tayshia Adams attends the PATRÓN X Miami Grand Prix Weekend Yacht Party at Seafair Mega Yacht on May 06, 2022 in Miami, Florida. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for PATRÓN Tequila

So… why would anyone think that The Bachelorette was creating her own brand of spirits?

Recently, Adams posted a series of photos to her Instagram account of her time enjoying Jalisco, Mexico — specifically, posing in some agave fields. Adams posed in an agave field in a stylish outfit with the caption “Handcrafted in Mexico,” also showing one of the workers chopping away at an agave plant.

It’s pretty obvious that Adams is already a big tequila fan. She teamed up with Patron for a Valentine’s Day promotion, showing her fans on Instagram how to make one of her favorite cocktails. The drink included lime juice, agave, jalapenos, raspberries, Patron, and a touch of edible glitter. That’s a pretty creative concoction, so we can only imagine what she’d create with her own custom-made tequila.

The Patron partnership was different from Adams’ typical promos, which tend to include fashion and other lifestyle content. The dabble into alcoholic beverages combined with the recent Mexico photos lead us to believe a new tequila brand might be in the works.

Celebrity spirits and why we love them

Celebrities launch alcohol brands for many different reasons. Some, like many reality TV stars, use their fame to help promote their business, which has been the plan all along. Others, like George Clooney, simply have access to the funding, quality products, and meetings with higher-ups to ensure the best possible spirits.

Many fans are more than willing to try any brand of booze that’s attached to their favorite celebs, but in order for them to remain popular, they actually have to be good. While there’s no denying that celebrity-owned spirits can be hit or miss, some of them are fantastic.

If Adams announced her tequila brand, she’ll have to earn a spot among some other reality TV stars’ spirits and wine. Bethany Frankel’’ Skinnygirl Margarita brand has been a huge hit, and Lisa Vanderpump’s rosé wine has received positive reviews. Kendall Jenner’s tequila, however, has received some not-so-great feedback. Hopefully, Adams is doing plenty of research, because many people would be excited to try her tequila.