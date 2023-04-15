‘Ted Lasso’ Star Cristo Fernández Reveals ‘Football is Life’ Came From His Audition Tape

Ted Lasso burst onto the entertainment scene in 2020, surprising fans with its warmth, charm, and humor. The series, developed by Saturday Night Live star Jason Sudeikis, tells the story of American college football Ted Lasso who is hired to coach an English soccer team. With the recent debut of the third, and likely final season of Ted Lasso, even more fans are discovering the comedy, where characters frequently say “Football is life.” Interestingly, series star Cristo Fernández dished on the origins of the catchphrase, which didn’t actually come from the writers’ room.

The cast of “Ted Lasso” appears at the SiriusXM Studios I Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

One of the most popular aspects of Ted Lasso is the dialogue. Fans love the witty banter featured in the script, and, in particular, the quotes from Ted Lasso himself. While fans of all ages love Ted’s inspirational quotes, it is likely one line from the character of Dani Rojas that has become the most iconic. “Football is life” is a line that was introduced early in the series, with Dani using it to express the depth of his dedication to the game.

Dani, played by Fernández, is a young forward from Mexico who holds his career above all else. His motto “football is life” has taken on a life of its own, going on to inspire viewers who have their own love for sports.

Interestingly enough, Fernández is the one who first introduced the line “football is life” to Ted Lasso. In a recent Variety panel interview with the cast, the actor opened up about how the line actually came from his audition tape. The actor noted that he actually said the line in his initial audition tape.

As reported by Casting Networks, he described how “It started with an introduction that they’d asked actors to put before the audition scene. The idea was to share a little bit about yourself and your experience with football.” Fernández went on to say, “So, in the self-tape video, I stated my name and did all the typical profiles for the camera. Then I said, ‘Well, to me, football is life.’ I shared how I’d played since I was a kid and started playing professionally when I was 15. I mean, we all love football in Mexico. It’s our religion.”

Critics are praising the third season of ‘Ted Lasso’

The third (and likely final) season of Ted Lasso recently hit Apple TV+, and critics haven’t stopped praising the popular series. On Rotten Tomatoes, the third season has 90% on the Tomatometer, along with a 70% audience score. Critics praise the series’ heart, humor, and also star Jason Suddeikis’ acting. Fans can catch up with the third season of the comedy-drama, now streaming on Apple TV+!