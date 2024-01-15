MTV’s Teen Mom 2 introduced fans to Briana DeJesus, who had her daughter, Nova Star DeJesus, with her ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin. Devoin has made headlines for his gambling addiction in the past, and he recently posted a worrying text post to his Instagram Stories about hating his job as a restaurant server. Here’s what he wrote.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Devoin Austin posted that he’d rather ‘sell’ drugs than continue his job as a restaurant server

Devoin Austin of Teen Mom 2 fame posted a concerning text post to his Instagram Stories in January 2024. The reality star is a restaurant server who hates his job, and he posted about how he’d rather “sell crack” or “scam” for money than continue with the restaurant life.

“Think I’m finally done with the serving life,” Devoin posted to his Instagram Stories, according to The Sun. “Lowkey don’t even want to open a location for W.O.G. anymore because I’m really not gonna be on that customer service always right s***. People just have no restaurant etiquette anymore. What’s wrong with people?! I rather sell crack or scam. Who block hiring?”

Fans on Reddit noticed the concerning Instagram Stories post.

“Working as a server is an incredibly hard job physically and mentally — I get being grateful for a job and all that, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong venting about what a terribly unforgiving career it can be,” a fan wrote.

“Service jobs are tough,” another fan wrote. “I’ve said before that I’d rather live out of my car than work with the public again.”

He checked into rehab in the past for a gambling addiction

Teen Mom star Devoin Austin discussed falling on hard times in the past. He admitted to having a gambling problem in 2022, telling fans on his Instagram Stories that he was “screaming for help” after losing a substantial amount of money at the casino.

“I am a gambling addict and I finally lost more than I can cope with to the casino,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories in 2022, according to The Sun. “I am screaming for help. I don’t know what to do. … I’m scared for myself. I just gotta admit that to ya’ll. Sorry I let you guys down.”

Devoin spoke about his gambling on Instagram Live in the past. He called himself “weak-minded,” which led him to spend money at the casino. “I was making racks in the casino, I was,” he told his followers, as seen in a YouTube clip. “It worked for so long. But it will never work in the long run, just know that. It’ll never work.”

In August 2023, The Sun reported that Devoin was evicted from his Florida apartment after failing to pay $1,683 in rent due May 1, 2023. He owed $2,203 due to additional fees when he was issued an eviction notice. This came after fans watched Devoin in Teen Mom 2 decide to seek treatment for his gambling addiction in 2022. He reportedly checked into rehab in 2022

Devoin Austin said he didn’t make any money from ‘Teen Mom’

While some reality TV stars get paid big bucks to star in shows, Devoin Austin said he didn’t make much money from Teen Mom. He said this while on Instagram Live.

“A season goes by, I make one or two episodes. I ain’t make no money from Teen Mom, bro,” he stated.

MTV let Devoin go from the series so Briana DeJesus could focus on other areas of her life for her storyline. Devoin felt slighted by the decision, as evidenced by what he shared on Instagram Live.

“This whole season, ya’ll ain’t seen nothing about my recovery,” he continued. “I’m living by myself. I’ve always lived by myself. Nobody helped me put this roof above my head but me. Nobody. But MTV won’t show you that.”

How to get help: In the U.S. and Canada, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

