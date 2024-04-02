'Teen Mom OG' star Maci Bookout posted a photo for Easter that includes Ryan Edwards and Ryan's new girlfriend. Here's what fans think.

MTV’s Teen Mom OG fans know about Maci Bookout’s relationship with Ryan Edwards. Maci and Ryan have a son, Bentley, and they’ve tried to maintain a civil co-parenting relationship through the years. Fans noticed that Ryan has a new girlfriend in the picture — and it’s unclear exactly how Maci feels. On Easter 2024, Maci posted a photo proving she spent time with Ryan and his new lover.

‘Teen Mom OG’ star Maci Bookout posted a photo with Ryan Edwards and his new girlfriend for Easter

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout has had a problematic relationship with ex Ryan Edwards. Fans know all about Ryan’s drug addictions and legal troubles, as MTV has featured them in the past. Maci continuously tries to maintain a civil friendship with Ryan for their son, Bentley. However, Maci and Ryan often go through periods where maintaining civility proves difficult.

Recently, Maci proved that she and Ryan are back on good terms. She posted a photo on Sunday, March 31, 2024, of her, Ryan, their son, Bentley; her husband, Taylor McKinney; and Ryan’s new girlfriend, Amanda Connor. The photo shows the blended family smiling with their arms around each other.

“Easter shenanigans,” Maci captioned the Instagram photo with the hashtags “#bennybaby,” “#eastersunday,” and “#thingsthatmatter.”

Maci and Taylor tied the knot in October 2016 and have two children, Jayde and Maverick. As for Ryan and Amanda, they reportedly met during Ryan’s 28-day court-ordered rehab stint that he completed during the summer of 2023.

Fans have mixed comments regarding the photo that Maci posted. However, many fans remarked positively on Ryan’s appearance.

“Ryan looks really healthy!” one fan wrote.

“Ryan looks so much happier; Maci, you did a big one,” another fan commented. “You never gave up on him; you held him accountable, and it worked. Good job, girly. Happy for you all.”

Maci Bookout seems to approve of Amanda Connor

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards haven’t been together in years, and they’ve had their ups and downs as exes working to co-parent Bentley. As for Ryan, his most recent ex is Mackenzie Standifer. Mackenzie initially filed for divorce from Ryan in February 2023 following six years of marriage.

Now, Ryan’s dating Amanda Connor. They met in rehab in the summer of 2023 and spent time together in the same halfway house in Chattanooga, Tennessee. In February 2024, Amanda revealed that she and Ryan had moved in together. She posted photos of her and Ryan on Instagram with the caption, “Our new home.”

So, what does Maci think of Amanda? In early March 2024, Amanda posted a video of Maci and Ryan’s son, Bentley, playing baseball during a game. “Supporting this champ in every sport,” she captioned the clip. Maci didn’t comment on the post but “liked” the clip, subtly showing her support for Ryan and his new girlfriend being in Bentley’s life.

The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star talked about rebuilding a relationship with Ryan Edwards

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout has had a tough road with Ryan Edwards. However, when it comes to their son, Bentley, she wants him to have a relationship with both of them. Therefore, she’s willing to put her best foot forward when rebuilding her trust with Ryan.

“It’s very easy for parents to say, ‘I’m the parent, you’re the kid. You don’t know what I’ve dealt with. You don’t know what I’ve put up with for you to even still know who your dad is. Because there was no court order [telling me I had to let him see Bentley],'” Maci explained on The Hopeaholics Podcast. “Literally, you could not know who this guy is and not have seen him in 10 years … that’s what Maci would have done three years ago.”

